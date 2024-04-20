Scam Calls Reported By EPB Customers

EPB is receiving reports that some customers are receiving scam calls demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection.
Calls may appear to come from a 423 area code and even appear to come from 423 648-1372 which is EPB's main number.
EPB officials said, "Please be aware that EPB never calls customers demanding immediate payment over the phone. If you receive a call like this, simply hang up.
"If you have concerns, you can call us anytime.
When you are the one who starts the call, dialing 423 648-1372 will connect you with a real EPB representative. We are also available 24/7/365 via live chat at EPB.com."