Scam Calls Reported By EPB Customers

EPB is receiving reports that some customers are receiving scam calls demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection.

Calls may appear to come from a 423 area code and even appear to come from 423 648-1372 which is EPB's main number.

EPB officials said, "Please be aware that EPB never calls customers demanding immediate payment over the phone. If you receive a call like this, simply hang up.



"If you have concerns, you can call us anytime.