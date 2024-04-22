Governor Lee "Extremely Disappointed" That School Voucher Bill Fails

Governor Bill Lee on Monday expressed his disappointment that the school voucher bill he supports won't get legislative approval this year.

He said, "I am extremely disappointed for the families who will have to wait another year for the freedom to choose the right education for their child, especially when there is broad agreement that now is the time to bring universal school choice to Tennessee.

"While we made tremendous progress, unfortunately it has become clear there is not a pathway for this bill this legislative session.

"I want to thank the thousands of parents and students who made their voices heard, and I have never been more motivated to provide them with the ability to choose what's best for their family.

"I also want to thank the speakers and leaders of both chambers for their commitment to choosing education freedom next year.

"This is very simple - it's about every Tennessee student having the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their zip code or income level, and without question, empowering parents is the best way to make sure that happens."