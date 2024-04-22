Latest Headlines

Crash On Roanoke Avenue Claims Life Of 22-Year-Old Passenger After Vehicle Collides With Utility Pole

  • Monday, April 22, 2024
A passenger who was injured when a vehicle hit a utility pole on Roanoke Avenue on April 1 has died.

In that incident, at 12:12 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash with injuries in the 1300 block of Roanoke Avenue. When dispatched to the call, officers were advised that the vehicle was on fire and several people were injured. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Dodge Charger on fire against a utility pole and six occupants injured.

Five of the occupants were removed from the vehicle by community members prior to officers arriving.
One of the occupants was removed from the vehicle by a CPD officer.

Chattanooga Fire and two Hamilton County EMS units responded. Chattanooga Fire extinguished the vehicle fire. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital

Due to the injuries, CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver left his lane of travel and struck a utility pole head-on.

CPD was recently notified that one of the passengers, a 22-year-old man, died at the hospital from his injuries.

CPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate this traffic crash.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE 5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff POSS. ... more

A passenger who was injured when a vehicle hit a utility pole on Roanoke Avenue on April 1 has died. In that incident, at 12:12 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash with ... more

