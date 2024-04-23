Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER OR



BAIDE MADRID, ANDERSON JOEL

617 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN

74 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 307415032

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION9 AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA



CURTIS, WENDY MICHELLE

95 BIG GATE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST



FARROW, TRAVIS JOE

4202 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY

122 MUSKETT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN

3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW

171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIFFORD, MELAINA KATELYN

15350 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TAMPERING W EVIDEN



GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 373567640

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUNTER, CODY

759 COUNTY RD 181 DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GUZMAN, LUIS ENRIQUE

1648 HOPE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARBIN, JAMES ANTHONY

1903 SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HERNANDEZ LOPEZ, ROLANDO IRENO

1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN

3307 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOUSTON, HORATIO

2610 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, TERRANCE DEWON

908 HICKS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



LEWIS, GREGORY WADE

7101 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN

1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA

7720 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF A F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MOREL, HOLLY FAITH

6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MORRIS, THARON DESMOND

1703 N COLLEGE ST APT 2 KILLEEN, 76541

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MUHAMMAD, VICTOR

317 WELSH AVE WILMERDING, 15148

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID

7950 W ANDREW JOHNSON HWY APT.C4 MOSHEIM, 378186132

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPERSONATION OF A LICENSE



NELSON, LEONARDO

1114 MCDONALD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37521

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKER, STARLA BRIANA

10488 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE

3820 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



POLLARD, THADDEUS

1803 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN

1075 11TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, CAMERON LEE

831 LIVE OAK TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



SMITH, STEVEN RALPH

UNKNOWN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)



SWANNER, BETHANIE A

17115 MCKINNEY LANE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



TALLEY, JOHNATHAN MAXWELL

128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



WOODBURY, ANDREW

538 INDIAN MOUND RD RINGGOLD,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT

FORGERY

MISREPRESENTING INFORMATION TO STATE AUDITOR

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT



WRIGHT, ANDREW DEWAN

1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/23/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/19/1998

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY CURTIS, WENDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/15/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST FARROW, TRAVIS JOE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/08/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/21/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIFFORD, MELAINA KATELYN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/23/1987

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TAMPERING W EVIDEN

GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/21/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUNTER, CODY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARBIN, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/11/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOUSTON, HORATIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, TERRANCE DEWON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/21/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LEWIS, GREGORY WADE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/10/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUJAN, SANTOS PINON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF A F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) MOREL, HOLLY FAITH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MORRIS, THARON DESMOND

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MUHAMMAD, VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPERSONATION OF A LICENSE NELSON, LEONARDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/03/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, STARLA BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/05/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/14/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) POLLARD, THADDEUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

