Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER OR

BAIDE MADRID, ANDERSON JOEL
617 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN
74 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 307415032
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION9 AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

CURTIS, WENDY MICHELLE
95 BIG GATE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST

FARROW, TRAVIS JOE
4202 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY
122 MUSKETT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN
3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW
171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIFFORD, MELAINA KATELYN
15350 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TAMPERING W EVIDEN

GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 373567640
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUNTER, CODY
759 COUNTY RD 181 DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUZMAN, LUIS ENRIQUE
1648 HOPE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARBIN, JAMES ANTHONY
1903 SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HERNANDEZ LOPEZ, ROLANDO IRENO
1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN
3307 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOUSTON, HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
908 HICKS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
7101 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
7720 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF A F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MORRIS, THARON DESMOND
1703 N COLLEGE ST APT 2 KILLEEN, 76541
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MUHAMMAD, VICTOR
317 WELSH AVE WILMERDING, 15148
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID
7950 W ANDREW JOHNSON HWY APT.C4 MOSHEIM, 378186132
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPERSONATION OF A LICENSE

NELSON, LEONARDO
1114 MCDONALD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37521
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
10488 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
3820 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

POLLARD, THADDEUS
1803 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
1075 11TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CAMERON LEE
831 LIVE OAK TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
UNKNOWN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

SWANNER, BETHANIE A
17115 MCKINNEY LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TALLEY, JOHNATHAN MAXWELL
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WOODBURY, ANDREW
538 INDIAN MOUND RD RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT
FORGERY
MISREPRESENTING INFORMATION TO STATE AUDITOR
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

WRIGHT, ANDREW DEWAN
1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS.
    OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER OR
BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CURTIS, WENDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/15/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
FARROW, TRAVIS JOE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/08/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/21/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIFFORD, MELAINA KATELYN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/23/1987
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TAMPERING W EVIDEN
GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/21/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUNTER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARBIN, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/21/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUJAN, SANTOS PINON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF A F
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MORRIS, THARON DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MUHAMMAD, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPERSONATION OF A LICENSE
NELSON, LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/03/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
POLLARD, THADDEUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CAMERON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
SWANNER, BETHANIE A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TALLEY, JOHNATHAN MAXWELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
WOODBURY, ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT
  • FORGERY
  • MISREPRESENTING INFORMATION TO STATE AUDITOR
  • OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
WRIGHT, ANDREW DEWAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ZOLOTAS HERNANDEZ, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111



