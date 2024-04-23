Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS.
OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER OR
|
|BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|CURTIS, WENDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/15/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|FARROW, TRAVIS JOE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/08/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/21/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GIFFORD, MELAINA KATELYN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/23/1987
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TAMPERING W EVIDEN
|
|GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/21/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUNTER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARBIN, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/21/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUJAN, SANTOS PINON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF A F
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MORRIS, THARON DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MUHAMMAD, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MULLINS, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IMPERSONATION OF A LICENSE
|
|NELSON, LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/03/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|POLLARD, THADDEUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CAMERON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|SWANNER, BETHANIE A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TALLEY, JOHNATHAN MAXWELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOODBURY, ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT
- FORGERY
- MISREPRESENTING INFORMATION TO STATE AUDITOR
- OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
|
|WRIGHT, ANDREW DEWAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ZOLOTAS HERNANDEZ, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
|