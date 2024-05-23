Latest Headlines

Dottie Manis - Volunteering At Memorial Since 1959

  Thursday, May 23, 2024
  Earl Freudenberg
Dottie Manis
Dottie Manis
photo by Earl Freudenberg

Dottie Manis has been volunteering at CHI Memorial Hospital since 1959 and had logged over 11,500 hours of volunteer service. 

She started as a Gray Lady seven years after the hospital opened. 

Ms. Manis volunteers at the information desk but plays the piano for both guests and patients. 

On Thursday, Ms. Manis was playing two of her favorites, Bill Gaither’s “There’s just something about that name,” and the popular hymn, “Sweet Hour of Prayer.”

Ms. Manis said she remembers Jay Craven going all over the hospital playing his clarinet and enjoyed his music so much.  She said, “Music has a positive effect on people and I just enjoy playing as guests come and go - maybe I’ll play a song they like.” 

She said, “Sometimes patients stop and listen on their way to and from the hospital gift shop or eating in the nearby cafeteria.”  

Ms. Manis added, “ I think I’ve been volunteering here longer than anyone else and I have no plans to stop.”

Smith And Walker Celebrate Longstanding Friendship With Senior Four-Ball Win
Smith And Walker Celebrate Longstanding Friendship With Senior Four-Ball Win
Dobyns Bennett Sends Walker Valley Home After Tough Loss
Soddy Daisy Approves 34-Cent Property Tax Increase On 1st Reading
Black Denies Any Ties To Wrecker Firm Charging "Astonishing" Fees Despite Girlfriend, Brother, His Own Involvement
Randy Smith: Cicadas And The Spring Fling
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Red Bank Budget Includes No Tax Increase, Projected Deficit
Angie Teems, Steve Wilson Win In Walker County, Hart, Wilson Win Commission Seats
Catoosa County Man Gets 100 Years For Child Molestation And Child Pornography
Police Find 36 Shell Casings At Shallowford Road Convenience Store; Pair Arrested
East Ridge Animal Shelter Temporarily Closes Due To Disease Outbreak
Kelly Administration To Dip Into Fund Balance For $16.9 Million Capital Infusion
Darren Pierce To Face Sheriff Chitwood In Whitfield; Commission Chairman Jensen Wins Re-Election
Poor Staffing Model At Soddy Daisy High
Stay Safe This Summer
More Staff Information In HCDE
SNAP Is Under Threat Of Cut
CARTA Needs Funding
Farr Shines in Lookouts 4-2 Loss
Smith And Walker Celebrate Longstanding Friendship With Senior Four-Ball Win
#1 Vols Fall To Vanderbilt In SEC Tournament Opener
Randy Smith: Cicadas And The Spring Fling
Chattanooga FC Women Unveil 2024 Addidas Kits
Chattanooga Audubon Society Fairy And Folk Festival Is Friday-Sunday
Zine Fest Returns For Library’s 10 Years In The Making Celebration May 25
Jerry Summers: John W. Butler - Scopes Trial
A Touch Of Elegance Fashion Show Fundraiser Is June 22
Upcoming Street Closures
Attorney General Skrmetti Looking Into Attempted Foreclosure Of Graceland
Jazz Futures Is Thursday Evening At Songbirds
Cultural Cross Ties - Sister Cities in Conversation Is Friday
Attorney General Skrmetti And DOJ Lead Federal Antitrust Lawsuit To Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Play At Heritage House June 6
Poor Staffing Model At Soddy Daisy High
Stay Safe This Summer
More Staff Information In HCDE
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
Unemployment Rates Drop In Every County Across Tennessee
Land Rover Chattanooga, Porsche Chattanooga To Serve As Exclusive Automotive Partners With McLemore Resort
$6.4 Million In Grant Funding To Expand Local Broadband, Digital Opportunities
Kadi Brown: Realtors Essential In Home-Buying
Independent Living Facility Sells For $11.049 Million
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga, Unum And HCS Partner To Refresh "Calming Corner" At East Brainerd Elementary
GNTC, Floyd County Prison Partnership Routes Career Path For Inmates
Bright School Students Learn Math Through Boatbuilding
County Health Department Announces Implementation Of “HealthMatters”
The Salvation Army Of Cleveland Transitions Inman Coffee To Mobile Ministry
Shedding Light On Chattanooga’s Unseen: Homelessness Exhibit Returns To Library May 24-July 31
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
Jack Benson Heritage Park To Get New Inclusive Playground
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hiker In Smoky Mountains
Summer Means Road Trips And Increased Bear Activity
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Bob Tamasy: Do You Know Where Your Treasure Is?
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
Union Gospel Mission Partners With Greater Images And Receives A One-Of-A-Kind Gift
Kay Dodson Nottingham Lee
Kay Rickman Campbell Boney
June Elizabeth Glass
