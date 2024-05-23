Dottie Manis - Volunteering At Memorial Since 1959

Dottie Manis has been volunteering at CHI Memorial Hospital since 1959 and had logged over 11,500 hours of volunteer service.

She started as a Gray Lady seven years after the hospital opened.

Ms. Manis volunteers at the information desk but plays the piano for both guests and patients.

On Thursday, Ms. Manis was playing two of her favorites, Bill Gaither’s “There’s just something about that name,” and the popular hymn, “Sweet Hour of Prayer.”

Ms. Manis said she remembers Jay Craven going all over the hospital playing his clarinet and enjoyed his music so much. She said, “Music has a positive effect on people and I just enjoy playing as guests come and go - maybe I’ll play a song they like.”

She said, “Sometimes patients stop and listen on their way to and from the hospital gift shop or eating in the nearby cafeteria.”

Ms. Manis added, “ I think I’ve been volunteering here longer than anyone else and I have no plans to stop.”