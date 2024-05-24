Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE 
6322 HIXSON PIKE APT B52 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

ALEXANDER, BROOKE DUPREE 
722 CARUTHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER 
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY 
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL 
6651 BEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCHANAN, DETRICA SHANA 
2716 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE 
10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795346 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT)

CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES 
5006 CAROLYN LN Chattanooga, 374112503 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF HE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESION OF HER

CASTILLO, FERNANDO 
947 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C 
947 LINDSAY AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAZARES, STAR ARACELY 
1524 SPRINGVALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COMMON, JUSTIN 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, AARON DEVON 
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

DAVIS, MARLON JAMES 
4040 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374156006 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE 
3034 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DURHAM, CARLA JAYNE 
311 CASTLE ROCK LANE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

EDWARDS, STEVEN JUSTIN DEJUAN 
1000 FLORIDA AVE APT 4 AKRON, 44314 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ELLIOTT, DAVID LEWIS 
416 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FORTE ABREU, JUAN 
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGE TOWN, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FOSTER, TRISTAN TANNER 
13767 POWDER KEG COURT HUDSON, 34667 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

GOINS, RICKY B 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE UNIT 80 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRIFFITH, CORNELL RAYMUND 
1313 SOUTHEAST 1ST STREET APT 216 MIAMI, 33131 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATIO

HAMILTON, BRITTENY MICHELLE 
300 THURMAN LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HICKMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE 
7629 AUSTIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
402 W 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JANOW, JAMES EDGAR 
11260 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE 
1372 WORKMAN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD 
HOMELES RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF BOND COND

LEVERETTE, MARVIN REX 
1411 WARNERS BRIDGE RD SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, NATHAN CORNETT 
975 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDSAY, TIMOTHY M 
733 MUTTON HOLLOW RD NEW MARKET, 37820 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARTIN, RODGER DENTON 
32119 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE 
517 OLD WHITESIDE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

MEJIA, CHRISTIAN 
1711 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE 
8527 CANTON WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NIX, DAKOTA STEVE 
26 E MAIN ST #422 CHATTANOOGA, 374081258 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTT, BILLY RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, DEANGELA JERMESHA 
6353 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE 
4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOTELWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH)

PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA 
623 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON, BILLY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SIMMONS, CHELSEA AZA 
1224 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE 
813 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 714 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL 
617 TALLADAGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL 
5358 HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR 
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WALKER, WILLIAM ALLEN 
815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER 
1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON 
2200 TATE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

