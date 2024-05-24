Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE
6322 HIXSON PIKE APT B52 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
ALEXANDER, BROOKE DUPREE
722 CARUTHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
6651 BEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCHANAN, DETRICA SHANA
2716 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE
10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795346
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT)
CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES
5006 CAROLYN LN Chattanooga, 374112503
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF HE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESION OF HER
CASTILLO, FERNANDO
947 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
947 LINDSAY AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAZARES, STAR ARACELY
1524 SPRINGVALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMMON, JUSTIN
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, AARON DEVON
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
DAVIS, MARLON JAMES
4040 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374156006
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
3034 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DURHAM, CARLA JAYNE
311 CASTLE ROCK LANE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
EDWARDS, STEVEN JUSTIN DEJUAN
1000 FLORIDA AVE APT 4 AKRON, 44314
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELLIOTT, DAVID LEWIS
416 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FORTE ABREU, JUAN
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGE TOWN, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FOSTER, TRISTAN TANNER
13767 POWDER KEG COURT HUDSON, 34667
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
GOINS, RICKY B
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE UNIT 80 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRIFFITH, CORNELL RAYMUND
1313 SOUTHEAST 1ST STREET APT 216 MIAMI, 33131
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATIO
HAMILTON, BRITTENY MICHELLE
300 THURMAN LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
7629 AUSTIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JANOW, JAMES EDGAR
11260 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37396
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE
1372 WORKMAN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD
HOMELES RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF BOND COND
LEVERETTE, MARVIN REX
1411 WARNERS BRIDGE RD SHELBYVILLE, 37160
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, NATHAN CORNETT
975 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDSAY, TIMOTHY M
733 MUTTON HOLLOW RD NEW MARKET, 37820
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
32119 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE
517 OLD WHITESIDE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
MEJIA, CHRISTIAN
1711 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE
8527 CANTON WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NIX, DAKOTA STEVE
26 E MAIN ST #422 CHATTANOOGA, 374081258
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OTT, BILLY RAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, DEANGELA JERMESHA
6353 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE
4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOTELWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH)
PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA
623 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, BILLY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SIMMONS, CHELSEA AZA
1224 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE
813 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 714 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL
617 TALLADAGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL
5358 HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALKER, WILLIAM ALLEN
815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON
2200 TATE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
Here are the mug shots:
