Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AILEY, JESSICA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) ALEXANDER, BROOKE DUPREE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/24/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY) BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/23/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCHANAN, DETRICA SHANA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/07/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

OTHER (IN TRANSIT) CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF HE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESION OF HER CAZARES, STAR ARACELY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/18/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMMON, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANIELS, AARON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) DAVIS, MARLON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 11/06/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER DURHAM, CARLA JAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/31/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE EDWARDS, STEVEN JUSTIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ELLIOTT, DAVID LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/18/1956

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FOSTER, TRISTAN TANNER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FREEMAN, JOE RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

GOINS, RICKY B

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/07/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRIFFITH, CORNELL RAYMUND

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATIO HAMILTON, BRITTENY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW JANOW, JAMES EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF BOND COND LEVERETTE, MARVIN REX

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/06/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, NATHAN CORNETT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LINDSAY, TIMOTHY M

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/01/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MANN, KRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTIN, RODGER DENTON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS NEWSOME, HAILEY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/08/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NIX, DAKOTA STEVE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTT, BILLY RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/29/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/05/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/17/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POOLE, CURTIS KEITH

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/28/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBINSON, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/15/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMMONS, CHELSEA AZA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TODD, KENNETH LEONRD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/10/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



