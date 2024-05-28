Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Receives $3.5 Million Federal Remediation Grant

  • Tuesday, May 28, 2024
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation helped the City of Chattanooga receive a $3.5 million supplemental Revolving Loan Fund grant to assist with the cleanup of brownfields throughout the city. 
 
The funds are among three federal grants for brownfield remediation announced for communities in Tennessee by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grants include $632,807 for the City of Dunlap and $1.5 million for the South Central Tennessee Development District and its partners, bringing the total in the state to $5,632,807.   
 
TDEC worked with the grantees in support of their applications for the federal funds and will continue to assist them, providing technical oversight throughout the life of the grants. 
 
“We congratulate these communities on their success in obtaining the grants, and we are pleased to have provided assistance in the process,” said Greg Young, deputy commissioner for Environment at TDEC.
“Brownfields can not only be cleaned up but can become community assets, and these federal grants will go a long way in making that happen in Tennessee.”    
 
The EPA announced over $300 million in grants from the Investing in America initiative to help states, tribal nations, local governments and non-profit organizations clean up polluted brownfield sites throughout the country. 
 
In addition to $5,8 million in EPA funds already awarded to Chattanooga, the city’s Revolving Loan Fund has been selected to receive the $3.5 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it has a high-performing RLF program with significantly depleted funds. 
 
Officials said, "The RLF program has successfully made loans or subgrants leading to nine cleanup projects that are either completed or in progress. Potential projects highlighted for use of the BIL funding include 2701 Chestnut St., the site of a former foundry, and multiple sites on South Broad Street. The BIL funding will extend the capacity of the program to provide funds for more cleanups in the most underserved areas in the city. In revolving loan funds, proceeds from loan repayments flow back into the fund for future loans."  
 
The grant for the City of Dunlap is to remediate the former Victory Automotive property. The grant for the South Central Tennessee Development District and its partners is to assist with the assessment of brownfields in 13 counties – Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Perry and Wayne.  
 
A brownfield is a property that is vacant or underutilized due to contamination. Remediation minimizes threats to public health, safety, and the environment. Brownfield sites vary in size, location, age and past use. 
Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Receives $3.5 Million Federal Remediation Grant
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2024
Chattanooga Steam To Debut At Coca Cola Scenic City Pro Cup At Warner Park
  • Sports
  • 5/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2024
PHOTOS: 2024 Chattanooga Memorial Day Rites
  • Breaking News
  • 5/27/2024
Northern Kentucky, Indiana, Southern Miss in Knoxville Region With Vols
  • Sports
  • 5/27/2024
PHOTOS: 2024 Chattanooga Chase 8K Race
  • Sports
  • 5/27/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AMBROCIA ... more

Hotel, Residential, Parking Deck, New Greenway To Be Part Of New Mixed Use Development At 9-Acre Eureka Foundry Site
  • 5/27/2024

A hotel, residential and parking deck and possible new greenway will be part of the redevelopment of the nine-acre Eureka Foundry. The brick foundry, that also includes some wooden buildings, ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/27/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
PHOTOS: Flags Placed At The National Cemetery For Memorial Day
PHOTOS: Flags Placed At The National Cemetery For Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/27/2024
Former Girlfriend Of Man Claiming Tabitha Smith Estate Says He Kicked Ms. Smith Out
  • 5/26/2024
New 6-Story Building On Riverfront Parkway To Become Headquarters For CFC In 2026
New 6-Story Building On Riverfront Parkway To Become Headquarters For CFC In 2026
  • 5/26/2024
19-Year-Old Drowns At Watts Bar Reservoir Saturday Night
  • 5/26/2024
Opinion
Be Gracious And Humble
  • 5/27/2024
Memorial Day Remembrance Of Philadelphia 15
Memorial Day Remembrance Of Philadelphia 15
  • 5/26/2024
Headed For DC
  • 5/25/2024
Mark Caldwell: Memorial Day - Getting It Right
Mark Caldwell: Memorial Day - Getting It Right
  • 5/25/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell Col. Bud Anderson (USAF)
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell Col. Bud Anderson (USAF)
  • 5/24/2024
Sports
Chattanooga Steam To Debut At Coca Cola Scenic City Pro Cup At Warner Park
  • 5/28/2024
Northern Kentucky, Indiana, Southern Miss in Knoxville Region With Vols
  • 5/27/2024
Wiedmer: Is Acuna Injury Too Much For Braves To Overcome?
Wiedmer: Is Acuna Injury Too Much For Braves To Overcome?
  • 5/27/2024
Deraney, Combs Claim Lupton Invitational Titles
Deraney, Combs Claim Lupton Invitational Titles
  • 5/26/2024
Dan Fleser: Alabama's Valentine Provided The Fireworks To Sink The Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Alabama's Valentine Provided The Fireworks To Sink The Lady Vols
  • 5/26/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Divine Barnsley Gardens
Life With Ferris: The Divine Barnsley Gardens
  • 5/27/2024
John Shearer: GPS May Queen Claire Scotchie Added To Family’s Special May Memories
John Shearer: GPS May Queen Claire Scotchie Added To Family’s Special May Memories
  • 5/24/2024
"Bridges’ Illinois Battery: Brawling With Breckinridge" Program Is June 8
  • 5/24/2024
Chattanooga Youth Pride Day Is Saturday
  • 5/26/2024
A Touch Of Elegance Fashion Show Fundraiser Is June 22
  • 5/23/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/24/2024
Attorney General Skrmetti Looking Into Attempted Foreclosure Of Graceland
  • 5/23/2024
Seed Theatre Presents U.S. Premiere Of Award-Winning Play "The Prince" Abigail Thorn
  • 5/26/2024
Attorney General Skrmetti And DOJ Lead Federal Antitrust Lawsuit To Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster
  • 5/23/2024
Cultural Cross Ties - Sister Cities in Conversation Is Friday
Cultural Cross Ties - Sister Cities in Conversation Is Friday
  • 5/23/2024
Opinion
Be Gracious And Humble
  • 5/27/2024
Memorial Day Remembrance Of Philadelphia 15
Memorial Day Remembrance Of Philadelphia 15
  • 5/26/2024
Headed For DC
  • 5/25/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 2.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Business Owner Susan Vandergriff
  • 5/27/2024
Officers Respond To Shooting - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/28/2024
Real Estate
185-Home Subdivision Planned At Hixson Springs Road, Roberts Mill Road
  • 5/27/2024
63 Townhomes Planned At Large Tract On North Moore Road
  • 5/27/2024
Hamilton County Has New Online Tool For Reporting Airbnb And STVR Issues
  • 5/24/2024
Student Scene
Emily Ann McDonald Earns Excellence In STEM Teaching Award
Emily Ann McDonald Earns Excellence In STEM Teaching Award
  • 5/27/2024
GNTC’s Youth Success Academy Holds 2024 Graduation Ceremonies
GNTC’s Youth Success Academy Holds 2024 Graduation Ceremonies
  • 5/24/2024
Lee University Bilbo Award Winners Announced
  • 5/24/2024
Living Well
Scenic City Speech Creates Autism Support Group
  • 5/24/2024
County Health Department Announces Implementation Of “HealthMatters”
  • 5/23/2024
The Salvation Army Of Cleveland Transitions Inman Coffee To Mobile Ministry
The Salvation Army Of Cleveland Transitions Inman Coffee To Mobile Ministry
  • 5/22/2024
Memories
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Outdoors
Reflection Riding Announces Susan Day As Director Of Development
Reflection Riding Announces Susan Day As Director Of Development
  • 5/27/2024
Rep. Greg Vital Honored At Achievement Award Event In Nashville
Rep. Greg Vital Honored At Achievement Award Event In Nashville
  • 5/24/2024
Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club Receives Urban And Community Forestry Grant
  • 5/24/2024
Travel
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
  • 5/22/2024
"What Are You Going To Do With What You Got?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/22/2024
Obituaries
Jeanne Jayne Werner
Jeanne Jayne Werner
  • 5/27/2024
Terry Ruth Chase
Terry Ruth Chase
  • 5/27/2024
Marion M. Fischer Scheiwe
Marion M. Fischer Scheiwe
  • 5/27/2024