Chattanooga Fire Department Ladder 5 Blue Shift responded to 1908 Bailey Ave. at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday on a vehicle fire.

Once on the scene, they found a fully-involved truck fire. As firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, there were several rounds of explosions.

Two firefighters were in very close proximity when it exploded, but they were not seriously injured. One of the firefighters was checked out for head and ear pain following the incident.