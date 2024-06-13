Election Commission Approves Sample Ballot For Aug. 1 Election; Early Voting Is July 12-27

The Election Commission has approved the sample ballot for the Aug. 1 election and placed them on their website here.
The ballot includes several contested school board race as well as the race between General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh and attorney Kisha Cheeks for the Circuit Court judge post that was vacated by Marie Williams.
Judge Amanda Dunn in Criminal Court is unopposed.
Click here for audio of the Election Commission meeting.
School board races are:
District 1
Steve Slater Republican
Tammy Barnes Democrat
District 2
Ben Daugherty Republican
Crystal Boehm Independent
District 7
Jodi Schaffer Republican
David Sean Kelman Independent
District 10
Felice Hadden Republican
Angie Stone Jackson Democrat
District 11
Sherrie Guinn Ford Republican
Jill Black Democrat
In District 4, Jackie Anderson-Thomas, Democrat, is unopposed.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, July 25.
Early voting sites are:
The election office, 700 River Terminal Road, off Amnicola Highway
Hixson Community Center, 5401 School Dr.
Hwy. 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center, 9108 Snow Hill Road
Soddy Daisy Senior Citizen Center, 190 Depot St.
Chris Ramsey Community Center, 1010 N. Moore Road
Chestnut Hall at the Collegedale Commons, 4750 Swinyar Dr.
The Ridgeside polling site is being moved to a former fire hall now occupied by La Paz. It formerly was at a Seventh Day Adventist Church, but more space was needed.
Chairman Mike Walden has served 25 years on the commission and Chris Clem and Ruth Braly 10 years each. Administrator Scott Allen has 25 years with the office.