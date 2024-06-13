Latest Headlines

Election Commission Approves Sample Ballot For Aug. 1 Election; Early Voting Is July 12-27

  • Thursday, June 13, 2024

The Election Commission has approved the sample ballot for the Aug. 1 election and placed them on their website here.

The ballot includes several contested school board race as well as the race between General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh and attorney Kisha Cheeks for the Circuit Court judge post that was vacated by Marie Williams.

Judge Amanda Dunn in Criminal Court is unopposed.

Click here for audio of the Election Commission meeting.

School board races are:

District 1

Steve Slater Republican

Tammy Barnes Democrat

District 2

Ben Daugherty Republican

Crystal Boehm Independent

District 7

Jodi Schaffer Republican

David Sean Kelman Independent

District 10

Felice Hadden Republican

Angie Stone Jackson Democrat

District 11

Sherrie Guinn Ford Republican

Jill Black Democrat

In District 4, Jackie Anderson-Thomas, Democrat, is unopposed.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, July 25.

Early voting sites are:

The election office, 700 River Terminal Road, off Amnicola Highway

Hixson Community Center, 5401 School Dr.

Hwy. 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center, 9108 Snow Hill Road

Soddy Daisy Senior Citizen Center, 190 Depot St.

Chris Ramsey Community Center, 1010 N. Moore Road

Chestnut Hall at the Collegedale Commons, 4750 Swinyar Dr.

The Ridgeside polling site is being moved to a former fire hall now occupied by La Paz. It formerly was at a Seventh Day Adventist Church, but more space was needed.

Chairman Mike Walden has served 25 years on the commission and Chris Clem and Ruth Braly 10 years each. Administrator Scott Allen has 25 years with the office.

