Benjamin Groves Identified As Man Who Died In Fall On Raccoon Mountain

Benjamin Groves of Lookout Valley was identified as the man who fell to his death on Racoon Mountain on June 14.

Mr. Groves was vice president of Schaerer Contracting Company on Sholar Avenue in Chattanooga.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is ongoing pending the Hamilton County medical examiner’s findings.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives were dispatched to a cliff near Tower Road on Raccoon Mountain last Friday at 8 p.m. to conduct a death investigation of a 64-year-old man involved in a high fall incident.

For the next several hours, numerous law enforcement, firefighters and first responders from several agencies, including the Chattanooga Fire and Police Departments, Hamilton County STARS, Hamilton County EMS, and the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office, worked to recover the body.

It was located approximately 250 feet below the cliff.

The preliminary investigation indicated Mr. Groves accidently fell from a cliff. Based on the preliminary findings, no criminal activity was suspected, however, a full investigation by HCSO Investigative Services and the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office is being conducted.