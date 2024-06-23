Beer Board Begins New Era With Limited Duty

Tennessee Headed To College World Series Title Game After 4-1 Win Over Aggies
  Sunday, June 23, 2024
  Gail Perry

The Notre Dame High School “all Class Bash” was the first beer permit to be approved under the  city’s new system for awarding a license to sell beer. Instead of the old system where an all-volunteer panel heard applications and voted to approve or not approve, the Chattanooga Regulatory Bureau will now process and approve the applications if they meet the city’s requirements. If there is a problem with the requirements being met, such as a health, fire or zoning inspection, it will be sent to the Chattanooga Beer Board, which has the authority to approve subject to the issue being resolved.

The All Class Bash at Notre Dame High was approved to sell beer by the Regulatory Bureau for the event that will take place on the  alumni Weekend. There will be a golf tournament on Friday at WindStone Golf Club starting in the morning of Friday, July 9. The party with alumni from across all decades is that Friday night from 7-11 p.m.in Varallo Gymnasium on the school’s campus.  There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for beer and wine. A brunch for classes 1974 and prior will be on Saturday in he cafeteria. And certain graduating classes will have individual class reunions that weekend.

 

 

