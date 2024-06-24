Fund Drive Underway To Aid Family After Tragic Go-Cart Wreck In Bradley County

A fund drive is underway to aid the family of a Bradley County woman who lost her life in a go-cart accident.

Over $34,000 has been contributed thus far to the GoFundMe drive in behalf of the family of Kelly Miller, a mother of three.

Ms. Miller was operating a go-cart on her property when it wrecked. She was holding her baby, Allie. The one-year-old suffered the loss of three fingers in the accident.

According to the fund drive, "Kelly did not have life insurance, and now her father, Richard Miller, along with the rest of the family, is facing immense financial strain. They are struggling to cover the mounting medical bills, funeral expenses, and the day-to-day costs of caring for Kelly’s three young children: Cameron, Xander, and Allie.

"Kelly's generous spirit continues to touch lives even in her passing. As an organ donor, she will help to save as many as eight lives. Her legacy of kindness and giving is a beacon of hope amidst this profound sorrow.

"Richard Miller, Kelly’s father, has dedicated his life to serving others. With 15 years of service with Bradley County EMS, four years of service with the Rhea County Fire Department, and over 23 years of service with the Cleveland Fire Department. Richard has always been there for his community. Now, in their darkest hour, the Miller family needs our help.

"The funds raised through this campaign will be given directly to Richard to help cover the costs of Kelly’s funeral, the extensive medical expenses resulting from the accident, and the ongoing care for little Allie, who faces a long and challenging road to recovery."

The fund drive link is at GoFundMe.