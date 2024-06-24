Tennessee Headed To College World Series Title Game After 4-1 Win Over Aggies
Latest Headlines

Fund Drive Underway To Aid Family After Tragic Go-Cart Wreck In Bradley County

  • Monday, June 24, 2024
photo by GoFundMe

A fund drive is underway to aid the family of a Bradley County woman who lost her life in a go-cart accident.

Over $34,000 has been contributed thus far to the GoFundMe drive in behalf of the family of Kelly Miller, a mother of three.

Ms. Miller was operating a go-cart on her property when it wrecked. She was holding her baby, Allie. The one-year-old suffered the loss of three fingers in the accident.

According to the fund drive, "Kelly did not have life insurance, and now her father, Richard Miller, along with the rest of the family, is facing immense financial strain. They are struggling to cover the mounting medical bills, funeral expenses, and the day-to-day costs of caring for Kelly’s three young children: Cameron, Xander, and Allie.

"Kelly's generous spirit continues to touch lives even in her passing. As an organ donor, she will help to save as many as eight lives. Her legacy of kindness and giving is a beacon of hope amidst this profound sorrow.

"Richard Miller, Kelly’s father, has dedicated his life to serving others. With 15 years of service with Bradley County EMS, four years of service with the Rhea County Fire Department, and over 23 years of service with the Cleveland Fire Department. Richard has always been there for his community. Now, in their darkest hour, the Miller family needs our help.

"The funds raised through this campaign will be given directly to Richard to help cover the costs of Kelly’s funeral, the extensive medical expenses resulting from the accident, and the ongoing care for little Allie, who faces a long and challenging road to recovery."

The fund drive link is at GoFundMe.

Latest Headlines
Fund Drive Underway To Aid Family After Tragic Go-Cart Wreck In Bradley County
Fund Drive Underway To Aid Family After Tragic Go-Cart Wreck In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 6/24/2024
2 People Rescued From Burning Home Monday Morning
2 People Rescued From Burning Home Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 6/24/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/24/2024
Gas Prices Drop 10.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 6/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/24/2024
Red Bank Working On Several Master Plans
  • Breaking News
  • 6/23/2024
Breaking News
Fund Drive Underway To Aid Family After Tragic Go-Cart Wreck In Bradley County
Fund Drive Underway To Aid Family After Tragic Go-Cart Wreck In Bradley County
  • 6/24/2024

A fund drive is underway to aid the family of a Bradley County woman who lost her life in a go-cart accident. Over $34,000 has been contributed thus far to the GoFundMe drive in behalf of ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/24/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Gas Prices Drop 10.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/24/2024

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/24/2024
Red Bank Working On Several Master Plans
  • 6/23/2024
Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
  • 6/23/2024
Collegedale Seventh-Day Adventist Church Has To Cancel Services Due To Phone Threat
  • 6/23/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/23/2024
Opinion
The Lambasted School Budget
  • 6/24/2024
Celebrating Dobbs Day
  • 6/24/2024
Senator Blackburn: With His Amnesty Order, President Biden Is Making Illegal Immigration Legal
  • 6/24/2024
We Need Representatives To Listen And Respond To Our Needs
  • 6/24/2024
Questions For Michele Reneau
  • 6/24/2024
Sports
Tennessee Headed To CWS Title Game After 4-1 Win Over Aggies
  • 6/23/2024
Dna Fleser: Dylan Dreiling Comes Through Again As Vols Head To Title Game
  • 6/23/2024
Sweetens Cove Taking Its Brand On The Road During Shutdown
Sweetens Cove Taking Its Brand On The Road During Shutdown
  • 6/23/2024
Chattanooga FC Drop 4-1 Loss To Decatur FC
  • 6/23/2024
Carolina Core FC Score Early In 2-1 Win Over Chattanooga FC
  • 6/23/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Beauty Of A Parade
Life With Ferris: The Beauty Of A Parade
  • 6/24/2024
John Shearer: Attending African American History Museum Opening
John Shearer: Attending African American History Museum Opening
  • 6/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Judges for Injunction - Scopes
Jerry Summers: Judges for Injunction - Scopes
  • 6/24/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/24/2024
C S. Lewis Society Has Monthly Lecture Series
C S. Lewis Society Has Monthly Lecture Series
  • 6/24/2024
Entertainment
ESPN Radio Comes To Cleveland
  • 6/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/20/2024
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
  • 6/20/2024
Evan Honer Comes To Barrelhouse Ballroom July 19
  • 6/20/2024
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
  • 6/20/2024
Opinion
The Lambasted School Budget
  • 6/24/2024
Celebrating Dobbs Day
  • 6/24/2024
Senator Blackburn: With His Amnesty Order, President Biden Is Making Illegal Immigration Legal
  • 6/24/2024
Dining
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Held
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Held
  • 6/18/2024
The Playlist Supper Club To Offer Italian Cuisine, Stage Performances In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 6/15/2024
Business/Government
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
  • 6/20/2024
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To A New Record Low In May
  • 6/20/2024
Bear Spotted In Yard On Stratton Lane - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/24/2024
Real Estate
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
  • 6/20/2024
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
  • 6/20/2024
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
  • 6/20/2024
Student Scene
Mountain Arts Community Center Hosts D2 School Board Candidate Forum June 23
  • 6/21/2024
Bradley County Campus Court Sees Increased Success Rate Reducing Truancy
  • 6/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
  • 6/20/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Center For Healthy Aging Receives "Age-Friendly Health System - Committed To Care Excellence" Recognition
CHI Memorial Center For Healthy Aging Receives "Age-Friendly Health System - Committed To Care Excellence" Recognition
  • 6/21/2024
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
  • 6/20/2024
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
  • 6/19/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
  • 6/21/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
  • 6/16/2024
MGHC Presents Seminar On Grow Buckets June 15
  • 6/13/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
  • 6/24/2024
Betty Stiles Retiring After 50 Years With Highland Park Church
Betty Stiles Retiring After 50 Years With Highland Park Church
  • 6/23/2024
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
  • 6/20/2024
Obituaries
Faye Lockhart
Faye Lockhart
  • 6/24/2024
Mildred “Midge” Brewer
Mildred “Midge” Brewer
  • 6/24/2024
Ronald “Ronnie” Boak
Ronald “Ronnie” Boak
  • 6/23/2024