School Board Sets Special Called Session On Budget For Thursday Night

The County School Board has set a Special Called Session on Thursday at 6 p.m. for possible action on the budget.

That comes after the board last Thursday passed a budget that includes an additional $20 million in funding.

County Mayor Weston Wamp, who had offered an additional $5 million to bring all teacher pay above $50,000, lambasted the action of the board.

The County Commission at its meeting on Wednesday is expected to approve a budget. The Wamp administration budget does not include the extra $20 million for the schools from the county.

The board session is at 3074 Hickory Valley Road "to take action on approving a budget for fiscal year 2024-2025."

School officials said, "Should it become unnecessary to hold this meeting, you will be notified of cancellation."

Anyone wishing to address the board may do so by signing up at 5:30 p.m. before the start of the meeting.