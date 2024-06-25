Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
|BREWER, ADAM JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FAIL TO YIELD
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROWN, LAMONICA JAMELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CABRA, CHRISTIAN DIANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/18/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
|
|FLINN, NOAH GRANT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FREEMAN, WILLIAM CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GONZALEZ GONZALES, FIMENCIO SILVERIO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/20/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|HARNEY, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ CELIS, CARLOS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HILL, TENISHA Y
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, BRADISHIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, RANYSHIA LYNAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
|
|LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MALLETT, CHRISTOPHER JACOB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCONNELL, RODRICK BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCGINNIS, TROY DALE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/04/1984
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MOORE, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/10/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|MURRAY, HARVEY KENT
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/01/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF VULNERABLE ADULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PARTIN, HEATHER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/16/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|POTEET, MITCHELL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/21/1962
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RABON, MARCUS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMIREZ LOPEZ, ANIBAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- INCEST
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
|
|REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|RODDY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/19/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WASHINGTON, CURTIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR
|