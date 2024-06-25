Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BREWER, ADAM JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/24/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BROWN, LAMONICA JAMELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/30/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CABRA, CHRISTIAN DIANE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, MONICK MONA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/18/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO FLINN, NOAH GRANT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, WILLIAM CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/16/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ GONZALES, FIMENCIO SILVERIO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/20/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) HARNEY, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ CELIS, CARLOS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HILL, TENISHA Y

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUGHES, BRADISHIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/12/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, RANYSHIA LYNAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION) LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MALLETT, CHRISTOPHER JACOB

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/25/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCONNELL, RODRICK BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCGINNIS, TROY DALE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/04/1984

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MOORE, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/10/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED MURRAY, HARVEY KENT

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 07/01/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF VULNERABLE ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PARTIN, HEATHER REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/16/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POTEET, MITCHELL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/21/1962

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RABON, MARCUS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ LOPEZ, ANIBAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

INCEST

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION RODDY, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/19/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TAYLOR, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WASHINGTON, CURTIS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/31/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR



