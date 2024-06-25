Tennessee Wins! Tennessee Wins! Vols Are National Champs
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BREWER, ADAM JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROWN, LAMONICA JAMELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CABRA, CHRISTIAN DIANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/18/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
FLINN, NOAH GRANT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, WILLIAM CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ GONZALES, FIMENCIO SILVERIO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/20/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
HARNEY, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ CELIS, CARLOS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HILL, TENISHA Y
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, BRADISHIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, RANYSHIA LYNAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MALLETT, CHRISTOPHER JACOB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCONNELL, RODRICK BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGINNIS, TROY DALE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/04/1984
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MOORE, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/10/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
MURRAY, HARVEY KENT
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/01/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF VULNERABLE ADULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PARTIN, HEATHER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/16/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POTEET, MITCHELL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/21/1962
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RABON, MARCUS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ LOPEZ, ANIBAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • INCEST
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RODDY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/19/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WASHINGTON, CURTIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR





