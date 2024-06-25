Some Local Car Dealers Are Impacted By Software Cyberattacks

Some local auto dealers are affected by a cyberattack that led to a shutdown of computer systems across the country.

The hackers are reportedly asking for tens of millions of dollars in ransom after back-to-back attacks on CDK Global. That firm furnishes software for car dealerships.

A phone operator said The Mountain View dealership is working on prior service appointments, but not taking new ones becuase "our system is down."

The dealership is hoping the issue will be settled by Thursday or early next week, it was stated.

The Integrity dealership is only doing certain types of service.

CDK shut down its operations last Wednesday, but is trying to get back online. That process was expected to take several days.

