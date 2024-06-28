Latest Headlines

Trenton Pressing Unveils $12 Million Expansion, Adding 100,000 Square Feet To Manufacturing Operations

  • Friday, June 28, 2024
Over 200 people showed up to the ribbon cutting event for Trenton Pressing. Pictured is Mike Pfunder, CEO.
Over 200 people showed up to the ribbon cutting event for Trenton Pressing. Pictured is Mike Pfunder, CEO.

The 100,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly operations at Trenton Pressing are complete, as the company finishes a $12 million expansion in Dade County.

The Tier-One automotive supplier will celebrate the completion of its brand-new Plant 10 alongside local and regional officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Trenton.

The addition of space and jobs at Plant 10 bolsters Trenton Pressing’s ability to deliver top-quality components to its customers, which include premium segment clients like BMW, Club Car and ZF, among others, said officials.

The firm also performs contract manufacturing work with its vertical integration of services.

“The Trenton Pressing name is known for the highest quality of products and manufacturing excellence in the industry,” said Hans Pfunder, chief operating officer. “We’re very proud to create parts and products for some of the best-known brands in the world right here in Dade County, Ga., and this facility will allow us to put even more products in the market thanks to our local talent force.”

Mr. Pfunder added this isn’t the last of Trenton Pressing’s growth.

"When I left my home in Germany, my friends told me: Hans, there is one rule in America: Go big or Go home! My intention is to stay,” said Mr. Pfunder. “We call this facility Plant 10 for a reason. It’s because we expect to someday open a Plant 9, a Plant 8, a Plant 7 and so on.”

Trenton Pressing—an employer in Dade County with over 200 employees upon completion of its latest expansion—provides metal stamping, welding processes and complex assemblies, including turnkey contract manufacturing solutions, for high-quality automotive and nonautomotive customers, as well as warehousing and shipping for its products.

The company’s local expansion adds to Georgia’s automotive manufacturing sector, which boasts 164,000 production workers and 194 auto-related facilities across the state, according to SelectGeorgia.

Evan Stone, executive director of economic development in Dade County, called the growth at Trenton Pressing a good thing for the entire local economy.

“Retaining and growing our existing industrial base is high on our list of priorities in local economic development,” Mr. Stone said. “More jobs mean more opportunities for local talent to make a good wage, which in turn creates economic mobility and success for all sectors.”

Ted Rumley, Dade County executive, said the expansion proves Dade County continues to be a good investment.

“Trenton Pressing’s investment in our community is proof that we have a great product that remains in high demand,” Mr. Rumley said. “A skilled workforce is hard to find, and in Georgia and Dade County, we are winning because we know people are the greatest resource in business, and we produce the best people in the region.”

Alex Case, Trenton mayor, praised Trenton Pressing for the company’s investment in the community.

“We know manufacturers have options, and we’re proud that Trenton Pressing continues to call Trenton home,” Mayor Case said. “This $12 million investment in a new facility and new jobs demonstrates confidence in our local economy and our local workforce, and we look forward to repaying that confidence by providing highly skilled workers and local support for many years.”

Jeff Mullis, president and CEO of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Agency, said Trenton Pressing’s investment in Dade County is a feather in the region’s cap.

“Trenton Pressing’s investment is a sign that our region continues to get it right,” Mr. Mullis said. “Northwest Georgia is a premier place to develop and grow industry, especially in the automotive supply sector. From Atlanta down to the local level, Georgians have shown the auto manufacturing sector that good workers are here, and we’re ready to get to work for those who invest in our communities.”

State Representative Mike Cameron also praised Georgia’s business-friendly climate and investment in workforce training for wins like the Trenton Pressing expansion.

“The Southeast United States has become a magnet for automotive brands and suppliers in the last two decades, and as is the case in so many ways, Georgia leads by example,” Rep. Cameron said. “By investing in our workforce and identifying ways to make doing business better here, we continue to see great companies like Trenton Pressing create high-quality jobs and invest in Georgia.”

Hans Pfunder, COO
Hans Pfunder, COO
Latest Headlines
2 Dead In Lake Tansi Community
2 Dead In Lake Tansi Community
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2024
Trenton Pressing Unveils $12 Million Expansion, Adding 100,000 Square Feet To Manufacturing Operations
Trenton Pressing Unveils $12 Million Expansion, Adding 100,000 Square Feet To Manufacturing Operations
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2024
NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2024
Fleischmann Says Trump Was Clear Debate Winner
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2024
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
  • Sports
  • 6/28/2024
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
  • Sports
  • 6/28/2024
Breaking News
NAACP Asks Community Involvement In Selection Of Next Police Chief
  • 6/28/2024

The NAACP is asking for community involvement in the selection of the next chief of the Chattanooga Police Department. Reverend Ann Jones Pierre, president, said in a letter to the mayor: ... more

Fleischmann Says Trump Was Clear Debate Winner
  • 6/28/2024

Tennessee Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said Donald Trump was the victor in Thursday night's debate. Rep. Fleischmann said, “Donald Trump’s decisive victory last night is only ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Design Studio Kicks Off Civic Center District Planning
  • 6/27/2024
Happy Valley Farm Being Transformed To Regional Event Center, Agri-Tourism Showplace
Happy Valley Farm Being Transformed To Regional Event Center, Agri-Tourism Showplace
  • 6/27/2024
Newest Bear Sighting Is In Dalton
  • 6/27/2024
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
  • 6/27/2024
County Closes On Purchase Of Holtzclaw Avenue Building For Regional Forensic Center
County Closes On Purchase Of Holtzclaw Avenue Building For Regional Forensic Center
  • 6/27/2024
Opinion
Time For New Leadership?
  • 6/28/2024
Take Your Losses
  • 6/28/2024
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
  • 6/28/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/28/2024
Bring Back David Roddy
  • 6/27/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
  • 6/28/2024
Lookouts Dominate Pandas In 12-3 Win
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Lose 4-2 To Omaha
  • 6/27/2024
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
  • 6/28/2024
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
  • 6/26/2024
Happenings
New Public Art Dedicated At Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead Along Riverpark
New Public Art Dedicated At Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead Along Riverpark
  • 6/28/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Pollution Bureau Incident, Police Chief Residency Questions, And Engel Stadium
  • 6/28/2024
1925 Scopes Trial Reenacted In Dayton July 12-20
  • 6/28/2024
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Features Top Gun July 12
  • 6/28/2024
In-Town Gallery Announces New Member, Abigail Warner
In-Town Gallery Announces New Member, Abigail Warner
  • 6/28/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Director Of Education
Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Director Of Education
  • 6/28/2024
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/27/2024
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
  • 6/27/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Competition
  • 6/27/2024
Opinion
Time For New Leadership?
  • 6/28/2024
Take Your Losses
  • 6/28/2024
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
  • 6/28/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
  • 6/28/2024
Chappell Named Assistant Director At Dalton Parks And Rec
Chappell Named Assistant Director At Dalton Parks And Rec
  • 6/28/2024
Hamilton County Lawyer Reinstated
  • 6/28/2024
Real Estate
Director Spotlight: James Streeter
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 20-26
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 6/27/2024
Student Scene
Dr Kurrelmeier-Lee Says Read 20 Left A Legacy
  • 6/28/2024
Kohen Kilburn Named Haslam Leadership Scholar
  • 6/28/2024
Hamilton County Schools Graduates Fifth Leadership HCS Class
  • 6/28/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Medical Group Relocates 2 Practices For Increased Accessibility
  • 6/28/2024
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/28/2024
RefinedLooks Plastic Surgery And Hayes Hand Center Join Erlanger Medical Group
  • 6/28/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
  • 6/27/2024
Greg Cutshaw Is Speaker At Mighty Warriors Church On Jenkins Road
  • 6/27/2024
"How Big Is Your God?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/26/2024
Obituaries
James Edward Smith
James Edward Smith
  • 6/28/2024
Deanna Yvonne Turner Howard
Deanna Yvonne Turner Howard
  • 6/28/2024
Dr. William “Doc” Blaine Findley
Dr. William “Doc” Blaine Findley
  • 6/28/2024