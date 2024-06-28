Trenton Pressing Unveils $12 Million Expansion, Adding 100,000 Square Feet To Manufacturing Operations

The 100,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly operations at Trenton Pressing are complete, as the company finishes a $12 million expansion in Dade County.

The Tier-One automotive supplier will celebrate the completion of its brand-new Plant 10 alongside local and regional officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Trenton.

The addition of space and jobs at Plant 10 bolsters Trenton Pressing’s ability to deliver top-quality components to its customers, which include premium segment clients like BMW, Club Car and ZF, among others, said officials.

The firm also performs contract manufacturing work with its vertical integration of services.

“The Trenton Pressing name is known for the highest quality of products and manufacturing excellence in the industry,” said Hans Pfunder, chief operating officer. “We’re very proud to create parts and products for some of the best-known brands in the world right here in Dade County, Ga., and this facility will allow us to put even more products in the market thanks to our local talent force.”

Mr. Pfunder added this isn’t the last of Trenton Pressing’s growth.

"When I left my home in Germany, my friends told me: Hans, there is one rule in America: Go big or Go home! My intention is to stay,” said Mr. Pfunder. “We call this facility Plant 10 for a reason. It’s because we expect to someday open a Plant 9, a Plant 8, a Plant 7 and so on.”

Trenton Pressing—an employer in Dade County with over 200 employees upon completion of its latest expansion—provides metal stamping, welding processes and complex assemblies, including turnkey contract manufacturing solutions, for high-quality automotive and nonautomotive customers, as well as warehousing and shipping for its products.

The company’s local expansion adds to Georgia’s automotive manufacturing sector, which boasts 164,000 production workers and 194 auto-related facilities across the state, according to SelectGeorgia.

Evan Stone, executive director of economic development in Dade County, called the growth at Trenton Pressing a good thing for the entire local economy.

“Retaining and growing our existing industrial base is high on our list of priorities in local economic development,” Mr. Stone said. “More jobs mean more opportunities for local talent to make a good wage, which in turn creates economic mobility and success for all sectors.”

Ted Rumley, Dade County executive, said the expansion proves Dade County continues to be a good investment.

“Trenton Pressing’s investment in our community is proof that we have a great product that remains in high demand,” Mr. Rumley said. “A skilled workforce is hard to find, and in Georgia and Dade County, we are winning because we know people are the greatest resource in business, and we produce the best people in the region.”

Alex Case, Trenton mayor, praised Trenton Pressing for the company’s investment in the community.

“We know manufacturers have options, and we’re proud that Trenton Pressing continues to call Trenton home,” Mayor Case said. “This $12 million investment in a new facility and new jobs demonstrates confidence in our local economy and our local workforce, and we look forward to repaying that confidence by providing highly skilled workers and local support for many years.”

Jeff Mullis, president and CEO of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Agency, said Trenton Pressing’s investment in Dade County is a feather in the region’s cap.

“Trenton Pressing’s investment is a sign that our region continues to get it right,” Mr. Mullis said. “Northwest Georgia is a premier place to develop and grow industry, especially in the automotive supply sector. From Atlanta down to the local level, Georgians have shown the auto manufacturing sector that good workers are here, and we’re ready to get to work for those who invest in our communities.”

State Representative Mike Cameron also praised Georgia’s business-friendly climate and investment in workforce training for wins like the Trenton Pressing expansion.

“The Southeast United States has become a magnet for automotive brands and suppliers in the last two decades, and as is the case in so many ways, Georgia leads by example,” Rep. Cameron said. “By investing in our workforce and identifying ways to make doing business better here, we continue to see great companies like Trenton Pressing create high-quality jobs and invest in Georgia.”