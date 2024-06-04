Latest Headlines

Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs

  • Tuesday, June 4, 2024
  • Gail Perry

On the second and final vote, with Commissioner Tonya Sadler voting in opposition, the Collegedale Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget.

Before the vote several items were discussed, including the replacement of a roofed pavilion and covered sand box in the Imagination Station playground. City Manager Wayon Hines said that grant funding has been planned to build it, but if it does not come, his recommendation is to not move forward.

It was also agreed to review city employee salaries for next year’s budget. Mr. Hines said that current salaries are based on a study done by an independent company five years ago to establish competitive salaries, and at that time the city caught up with market rates for surrounding municipalities but since then inflation has caused changes that will be considered next year.

Police vehicle replacement was also questioned. This budget plans for six new vehicles. The city manager said there are four in the yearly replacement plan, but two additional vehicles are in the budge because the city hired an additional officer and another vehicle was wrecked and totaled during the past year.

The budget amendment for 2023-2024 was also passed, which accounts for unplanned expenses and income that took place during the year. 

A new fee structure for the library was also approved on second reading, with the understanding that it may be amended if funding from Hamilton County is not received when the county finalizes its budget. The county plans to increase its funding for the Collegedale Library from $15,000 to $30,000. Use of the library will not be free for those living in Hamilton County outside Collegedale’s city limits, but the fees are reduced. The new structure is focused on helping school-aged children. With the change, children will not have to pay for the summer reading program. If the funding planned from the county fails to come, this policy can be amended.

The commissioners also approved renewing a citation fee of five dollars for any guilty plea or a judgement of guilty on traffic citations. This is done every five years, said the city manager, to help offset expenses related to devices used for e-ticket writing by the police department.

There was a discussion about how to enforce rental reservations for the pavilion at The Commons. The procedure that has been discussed is for the reservation to be made on the city’s reservation system. The proposal is to post a sign of notification that the facility is subject to being rented and reserved. If there is a dispute, since no city employee is present the whole time the park is opened, the non-emergency number for the police department should be called, where employees have been properly trained to respond to a situation that is in conflict. The city manager will investigate how other cities reserve park facilities.

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson introduced the idea of putting up new “Welcome to Collegedale” signs to replace 10-year-old signs that he said are outdated. The high cost will be an issue, and Mr. Hines suggested for the commissioners to look at examples of a $10,000 and a $20,000 sign before the next workshop in July. There could be as many as six-seven that are needed with a cost of $100,000 or higher.

 

 

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Groundbreaking For Stadium Planned For Late June Or Early July
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Man, 28, Shot And Killed On Hickory Valley Road Monday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Megan Smith Named Lee Head Lacrosse Coach
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2024
Four Baseball Scots Selected Academic All-District
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2024
Cleveland State Baseball Hosting Three Summer Camps
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2024
Breaking News
Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs
  • 6/4/2024

On the second and final vote, with Commissioner Tonya Sadler voting in opposition, the Collegedale Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget. Before the vote several items were ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANGLE, ... more

Woman, 30, Shot On 4th Avenue On Saturday
  • 6/3/2024

A woman, 30, was shot late Saturday afternoon on Fourth Avenue. Chattanooga Police responded at 5:28 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue. When officers arrived, they ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/3/2024
Gas Prices Drop 19.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2024
Fire Heavily Damages Home In Hidden Harbor
Fire Heavily Damages Home In Hidden Harbor
  • 6/2/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/2/2024
Opinion
Take Time To Form The Hamilton County Audit Committee
  • 6/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
The Real World Is Tough
  • 6/4/2024
Sad Situation When You Look At The Facts - And Response (5)
  • 6/2/2024
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
  • 6/1/2024
Sports
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
  • 6/3/2024
Randy Smith: He Called His Kid A Coward
Randy Smith: He Called His Kid A Coward
  • 6/3/2024
5 Home Runs Propel Top-Ranked Tennessee To Super Regionals
  • 6/2/2024
Lookouts Shut Out By Smokies On Saturday
  • 6/2/2024
#1 Vols Blast Four Homers To Take Down Hoosiers, Advance To Regional Final
#1 Vols Blast Four Homers To Take Down Hoosiers, Advance To Regional Final
  • 6/2/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Is Welcome At The Table
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Is Welcome At The Table
  • 6/3/2024
East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Annual Father’s Day Field Day
East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Annual Father’s Day Field Day
  • 6/3/2024
Jerry Summers: D-Day, June 6, 1944
Jerry Summers: D-Day, June 6, 1944
  • 6/3/2024
Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo Hosts Fun, Free Competition Friday-Saturday
  • 6/4/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 8th Annual Ice Cream Safari June 15
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 8th Annual Ice Cream Safari June 15
  • 6/4/2024
Entertainment
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/4/2024
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
  • 6/3/2024
The Briars Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
The Briars Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 6/2/2024
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
Take Time To Form The Hamilton County Audit Committee
  • 6/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
The Real World Is Tough
  • 6/4/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Vision Hospitality Group Opens Home2 Suites By Hilton Chattanooga/East Ridge
Vision Hospitality Group Opens Home2 Suites By Hilton Chattanooga/East Ridge
  • 6/4/2024
Poplar Springs Road Is Open; Stormwater Improvement Work Completed
Poplar Springs Road Is Open; Stormwater Improvement Work Completed
  • 6/4/2024
Comprehensive Logistics Closes; Employees Shift To OpTech
  • 6/4/2024
Real Estate
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
  • 5/31/2024
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
CSCC Announces Board Of Trustee Service Awards
CSCC Announces Board Of Trustee Service Awards
  • 6/3/2024
GNTC To Host Open House Events On All Six Campuses
GNTC To Host Open House Events On All Six Campuses
  • 6/3/2024
St. Andrew's-Sewanee School Announces 4th Quarter Honor Roll
  • 6/3/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Deploys New Germ-Zapping Robots
Hamilton Medical Center Deploys New Germ-Zapping Robots
  • 6/3/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With Electrophysiology Accreditation
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Excellence With Electrophysiology Accreditation
  • 6/3/2024
Vineet Dua, MD, Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
Vineet Dua, MD, Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
  • 6/3/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues 2 Hikers In National Park
Tennessee National Guard Rescues 2 Hikers In National Park
  • 6/1/2024
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
  • 6/3/2024
Bob Tamasy: An Equal Opportunity Savior And Redeemer
Bob Tamasy: An Equal Opportunity Savior And Redeemer
  • 6/3/2024
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
  • 5/31/2024
Obituaries
Jane Loudermilk
Jane Loudermilk
  • 6/4/2024
James Solomon Pryor
James Solomon Pryor
  • 6/4/2024
Joanne Zeiser
Joanne Zeiser
  • 6/4/2024