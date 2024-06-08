Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

5066 SOUTH PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN ROAD SOUTH PI, 37380

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



BELL, KIMSEY I

7491 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CALHOUN, MIKAYLA S

2243 E24TH ST APT 427 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS

708 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL LITTERING



COTTON, NEFERTARI KESI

4213 OHLS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME

2524 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082927

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN

884 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUPREE, JAYLYN Q

128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE

5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 129 MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374063107

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



FIRESTONE, CAMERON SCOTT

2876 US HWY 27 SOUTH LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041626

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL

5500 BELLAIR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



HARLOW, MILES KEITH

4612 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HINNARD, BIANCA RHIANNON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOLT, ALICIA FAYE

571 WALKER ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HUGHLEY, ANTOINE DUANE1212 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF BURGLARY TOOLS)JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN1728 BAILEY AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJACKSON, DONALD JAMES5899 WAGNER CT REX, 30273Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYJACKSON, ELI LANDON236 KIRK LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONJAMES, MALIK JAMAL6354 SHANNON PKWY APT 11C FULTON, 30291Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OVER $120,000JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL6323 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKATSIANIS, MATTHEWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEKNUCKLES, ROBERT LEE630 OLD GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAIL TO YIELDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLEWIS, ERIN LYNN9674 VERNON HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LUCAS TERCERO, JUAN JESUS5209 STATELINE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMADDOX, ISAAC HILTON1311 CYPRESS ST CT BLG 255 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONMASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOORE, BRIAN SCOTT990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE17 HOLIDAY LANE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHNAJARRO, FREDDY ANTONIO10612 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHESTERFIELD CO, VA)NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK1316 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARR, JAMIYAH DANIELLE9013 BURNWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPAYNE, JON ROBERT3708 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RHODES, TANYA RENEE8121 BELLREED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANDERS, JAMES ALLEN283 MONTGOMERY ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHELTON, NICHOLAS WILLIAM5468 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37373Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE MOVE OVERSMITH, BECKY LEONA218 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)SNOW, THOMAS UVELL1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL912 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUMNER, GLORIA6236 BRYALN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY GA)THIANGA, WILLIAM4225 W DICKMAN RD 1C SPRINGFIELD, 49037Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE1606 WEST 50 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETOMPKINS, STEVEN MICHAEL130 STONE RD KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOTURNER, BOBBY RAY3914 MEMPIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYTURNER, JASON LAFANE1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTUNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL5724 JAMES CIR HIXSON, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY394 WOODS RD CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS6511 Mccall Rd Chattanooga, 374123951Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374072611Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BELL, KIMSEY I

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CALHOUN, MIKAYLA S

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CHATOOGA CO GA) COTTON, NEFERTARI KESI

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY HARLOW, MILES KEITH

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/29/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HOLT, ALICIA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/11/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF BURGLARY TOOLS) JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACKSON, DONALD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/22/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY JACKSON, ELI LANDON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KATSIANIS, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE KNUCKLES, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LEWIS, ERIN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/28/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUCAS TERCERO, JUAN JESUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/06/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MADDOX, ISAAC HILTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH NAJARRO, FREDDY ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHESTERFIELD CO, VA) NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/04/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PARR, JAMIYAH DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/15/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANDERS, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/29/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHELTON, NICHOLAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/08/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE MOVE OVER SMITH, BECKY LEONA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/08/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB) SNOW, THOMAS UVELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THIANGA, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TOMPKINS, STEVEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/24/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO TURNER, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY TURNER, JASON LAFANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/27/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/15/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/20/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



