Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, June 8, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE 
5066 SOUTH PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN ROAD SOUTH PI, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BELL, KIMSEY I 
7491 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CALHOUN, MIKAYLA S 
2243 E24TH ST APT 427 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS 
708 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL LITTERING

COTTON, NEFERTARI KESI 
4213 OHLS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME 
2524 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082927 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN 
884 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUPREE, JAYLYN Q 
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE 
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 129 MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374063107 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

FIRESTONE, CAMERON SCOTT 
2876 US HWY 27 SOUTH LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041626 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL 
5500 BELLAIR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

HARLOW, MILES KEITH 
4612 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HINNARD, BIANCA RHIANNON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLT, ALICIA FAYE 
571 WALKER ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HUGHLEY, ANTOINE DUANE 
1212 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY 
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF BURGLARY TOOLS)

JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN 
1728 BAILEY AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JACKSON, DONALD JAMES 
5899 WAGNER CT REX, 30273 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JACKSON, ELI LANDON 
236 KIRK LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

JAMES, MALIK JAMAL 
6354 SHANNON PKWY APT 11C FULTON, 30291 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OVER $120,000

JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL 
6323 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

KNUCKLES, ROBERT LEE 
630 OLD GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LEWIS, ERIN LYNN 
9674 VERNON HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUCAS TERCERO, JUAN JESUS 
5209 STATELINE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MADDOX, ISAAC HILTON 
1311 CYPRESS ST CT BLG 255 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT 
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE 
17 HOLIDAY LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH

NAJARRO, FREDDY ANTONIO 
10612 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHESTERFIELD CO, VA)

NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK 
1316 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARR, JAMIYAH DANIELLE 
9013 BURNWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAYNE, JON ROBERT 
3708 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RHODES, TANYA RENEE 
8121 BELLREED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERS, JAMES ALLEN 
283 MONTGOMERY ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHELTON, NICHOLAS WILLIAM 
5468 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE MOVE OVER

SMITH, BECKY LEONA 
218 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

SNOW, THOMAS UVELL 
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL 
912 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMNER, GLORIA 
6236 BRYALN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY GA)

THIANGA, WILLIAM 
4225 W DICKMAN RD 1C SPRINGFIELD, 49037 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE 
1606 WEST 50 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TOMPKINS, STEVEN MICHAEL 
130 STONE RD KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

TURNER, BOBBY RAY 
3914 MEMPIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURNER, JASON LAFANE 
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
5724 JAMES CIR HIXSON, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY 
394 WOODS RD CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS 
6511 Mccall Rd Chattanooga, 374123951 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374072611 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG 
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

