Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
5066 SOUTH PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN ROAD SOUTH PI, 37380
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374164401
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BELL, KIMSEY I
7491 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CALHOUN, MIKAYLA S
2243 E24TH ST APT 427 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS
708 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL LITTERING
COTTON, NEFERTARI KESI
4213 OHLS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME
2524 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082927
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, KIMBERLY ANN
884 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUPREE, JAYLYN Q
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FIELDS, KAFARI CHEREE
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 129 MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374063107
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
FIRESTONE, CAMERON SCOTT
2876 US HWY 27 SOUTH LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FOLSTON, DANNY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041626
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL
5500 BELLAIR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
HARLOW, MILES KEITH
4612 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HINNARD, BIANCA RHIANNON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLT, ALICIA FAYE
571 WALKER ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HUGHLEY, ANTOINE DUANE
1212 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF BURGLARY TOOLS)
JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN
1728 BAILEY AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JACKSON, DONALD JAMES
5899 WAGNER CT REX, 30273
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, ELI LANDON
236 KIRK LANE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
JAMES, MALIK JAMAL
6354 SHANNON PKWY APT 11C FULTON, 30291
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OVER $120,000
JOHNSON, BRYAN JAMYCAL
6323 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
KNUCKLES, ROBERT LEE
630 OLD GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LEWIS, ERIN LYNN
9674 VERNON HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUCAS TERCERO, JUAN JESUS
5209 STATELINE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MADDOX, ISAAC HILTON
1311 CYPRESS ST CT BLG 255 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE
17 HOLIDAY LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
NAJARRO, FREDDY ANTONIO
10612 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHESTERFIELD CO, VA)
NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
1316 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARR, JAMIYAH DANIELLE
9013 BURNWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PAYNE, JON ROBERT
3708 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RHODES, TANYA RENEE
8121 BELLREED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, JAMES ALLEN
283 MONTGOMERY ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHELTON, NICHOLAS WILLIAM
5468 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37373
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE MOVE OVER
SMITH, BECKY LEONA
218 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
912 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUMNER, GLORIA
6236 BRYALN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY GA)
THIANGA, WILLIAM
4225 W DICKMAN RD 1C SPRINGFIELD, 49037
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE
1606 WEST 50 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TOMPKINS, STEVEN MICHAEL
130 STONE RD KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
3914 MEMPIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURNER, JASON LAFANE
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
5724 JAMES CIR HIXSON, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY
394 WOODS RD CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS
6511 Mccall Rd Chattanooga, 374123951
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374072611
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
