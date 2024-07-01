Latest Headlines

Man, 35, Shot On Ocoee Street Saturday Evening

  • Monday, July 1, 2024
A man, 35, was shot on Ocoee Street Saturday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:18 p.m. to a person shot call in the 2600 block of Ocoee Street. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle as officers were arriving on scene.

The victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary investigation appears to show the incident occurred outside in the 2600 block of Ocoee Street.
The investigators are working to learn additional details of the incident.

