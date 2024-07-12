Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON 
2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY

BAKER, KIVAUNHA KATORA RENEE 
602 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON 
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARAWAY, ROSE MARIE 
1717 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CHAPMAN, RICKEY 
2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062465 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COUNTS, DAVID LEE 
10437MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

DALTON, JEREMIAH 
5805 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, JA QUA D-MAR 
201 E STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN 
1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARELESS DRIVING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP) THEFT OF $10,000

GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ 
1713 SOUTH OCHA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON 
2619 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071249 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GRINDSTAFF, JESSICA HEART 
245 PAN WILL RD MINERAL BLUFF, 30559 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 106/65

HALL, AARON WILLIAMS 
19 N LARCHMOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HIGDON, MICHELLE LYNN 
604 MOUNTAIN TRL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

JOHNSON, TAQUAN CORTERIOUS 
4915 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KIRK, CHASE MACCAULEY 
2083 BOAT HOOK LANE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

LAWSON, GARY LEE 
727 EAST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

MAPLES, DVON JONTAE 
6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON 
701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE 
4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

PITMON, MARTARIS 
1107 EAST 13TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE 
3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RAMIREZ, ALFONSO NOLASCO 
2910 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE 
3818 GEORGETOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ, JHONATHAN RUFINO 
3506 FINFEATHER #1009 BRYAN, 77801 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

ROGERS, BILLY CHASE 
4011 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SHACKLEFORD, DAMETRIA ANTENAISHA 
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTLE, KYRON R 
2035 DOGWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY 
1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TALLEY, MICHAEL A 
2428 GROVER ST NASHVILLE, 37207 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TODD, JAMES TYLER 
26 SUNFLOWER LN ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II

TOON, JEFFERY RONALD 
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE 
31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

TRIPP, DEJA MIKEL 
1200 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHITE, ANTWAN DONTAY 
121 HOLIDAY DR JACKSON, 38305 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

WHITE, DEMARION T 
3906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

