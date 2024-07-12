Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON
2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
BAKER, KIVAUNHA KATORA RENEE
602 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARAWAY, ROSE MARIE
1717 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CHAPMAN, RICKEY
2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062465
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COUNTS, DAVID LEE
10437MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
DALTON, JEREMIAH
5805 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVENPORT, JA QUA D-MAR
201 E STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN
1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARELESS DRIVING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP) THEFT OF $10,000
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ
1713 SOUTH OCHA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON
2619 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071249
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GRINDSTAFF, JESSICA HEART
245 PAN WILL RD MINERAL BLUFF, 30559
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 106/65
HALL, AARON WILLIAMS
19 N LARCHMOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HIGDON, MICHELLE LYNN
604 MOUNTAIN TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
JOHNSON, TAQUAN CORTERIOUS
4915 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRK, CHASE MACCAULEY
2083 BOAT HOOK LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
LAWSON, GARY LEE
727 EAST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MAPLES, DVON JONTAE
6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON
701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
PITMON, MARTARIS
1107 EAST 13TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE
3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAMIREZ, ALFONSO NOLASCO
2910 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
3818 GEORGETOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ, JHONATHAN RUFINO
3506 FINFEATHER #1009 BRYAN, 77801
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
ROGERS, BILLY CHASE
4011 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SHACKLEFORD, DAMETRIA ANTENAISHA
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTLE, KYRON R
2035 DOGWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY
1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TALLEY, MICHAEL A
2428 GROVER ST NASHVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TODD, JAMES TYLER
26 SUNFLOWER LN ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE
31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
TRIPP, DEJA MIKEL
1200 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE, ANTWAN DONTAY
121 HOLIDAY DR JACKSON, 38305
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
WHITE, DEMARION T
3906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
|
|BAKER, KIVAUNHA KATORA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARAWAY, ROSE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHAPMAN, RICKEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COUNTS, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
|
|DALTON, JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVENPORT, JA QUA D-MAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GRINDSTAFF, JESSICA HEART
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING 106/65
|
|HIGDON, MICHELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
|
|JOHNSON, TAQUAN CORTERIOUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KIRK, CHASE MACCAULEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
|
|LAWSON, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 06/03/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|MAPLES, DVON JONTAE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- STALKING
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PITMON, MARTARIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/09/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ, JHONATHAN RUFINO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
|
|ROGERS, BILLY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TALLEY, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TRIPP, DEJA MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/08/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITE, ANTWAN DONTAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|