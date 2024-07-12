Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off.

AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON

2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY



BAKER, KIVAUNHA KATORA RENEE

602 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARAWAY, ROSE MARIE

1717 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CHAPMAN, RICKEY

2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062465

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COUNTS, DAVID LEE

10437MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111



DALTON, JEREMIAH

5805 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVENPORT, JA QUA D-MAR

201 E STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN

1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARELESS DRIVING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VOP) THEFT OF $10,000



GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ

1713 SOUTH OCHA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON

2619 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071249

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GRINDSTAFF, JESSICA HEART

245 PAN WILL RD MINERAL BLUFF, 30559

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING 106/65



HALL, AARON WILLIAMS

19 N LARCHMOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HIGDON, MICHELLE LYNN

604 MOUNTAIN TRL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609



JOHNSON, TAQUAN CORTERIOUS

4915 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KIRK, CHASE MACCAULEY

2083 BOAT HOOK LANE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401



LAWSON, GARY LEE

727 EAST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



MAPLES, DVON JONTAE

6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON

701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE

4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STALKING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

OR MANUFACTURING)PITMON, MARTARIS1107 EAST 13TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERAMIREZ, ALFONSO NOLASCO2910 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRIDDLE, MATHEW LANE3818 GEORGETOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARRODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ, JHONATHAN RUFINO3506 FINFEATHER #1009 BRYAN, 77801Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENTROGERS, BILLY CHASE4011 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESHACKLEFORD, DAMETRIA ANTENAISHA1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUTTLE, KYRON R2035 DOGWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTALLEY, MICHAEL A2428 GROVER ST NASHVILLE, 37207Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYTODD, JAMES TYLER26 SUNFLOWER LN ROCKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCH IITOON, JEFFERY RONALD1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)TRIPP, DEJA MIKEL1200 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHITE, ANTWAN DONTAY121 HOLIDAY DR JACKSON, 38305Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGWHITE, DEMARION T3906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON





