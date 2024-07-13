Local Officials Respond To Shooting At Trump Rally

Local officials issued statements after a shooting in Butler, Pa. Saturday evening at a Trump rally. It was reported that former President Donald Trump was shot in the right ear. Officials are calling it an assassination attempt.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said, "Please join Brenda and I in prayer for President Trump, his Secret Service team, and all those in attendance at his rally. We pray for his speedy recovery."

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "It doesn’t matter what your political leanings are, this act of violence is unacceptable and wrong. Please join me as we pray for former President Donald Trump, his family, and our Nation. We are Americans... And we are better than this."



Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Mark Harrison said, "Following the shooting at his rally this afternoon in Pennsylvania, reports are that former President Trump is safe. We continue to pray for his health and safety. We are thankful for the Secret Service, law enforcement and emergency responders who acted so quickly. There is a report that a citizen attending the rally has been killed and there may be others injured. Please keep those that were present and their families in your prayers. Please continue to pray for our nation."

Congressional Candidate Jack Allen said, "What happened this evening in Pennsylvania is absolutely terrible. I will be following the news for updates. I join the entire Jack Allen for Congress campaign in wishing former President Trump a speedy recovery. Violence is not the answer to the differences we have and has no place in our politics.”









