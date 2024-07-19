Soddy Daisy Man Charged In 2020 Murder

Special agents from the TBI, working with other agencies, have arrested and charged a Soddy Daisy man in connection with a 2020 homicide.

On Aug. 10, 2020, at the request of then 12th Judicial District Attorney General Mike Taylor, TBI agents began assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office after the discovery of human skeletal remains found in a wooded area off of CC Road.

In February 2022, forensic examination confirmed the remains to be those of 42-year-old Duane Keener. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Jimmy Higgins, 62, as the person responsible for Keener's death.

Earlier Friday, agents arrested Keener in Soddy Daisy and charged him with one count of criminal homicide. He was taking into the custody of the Bledsoe County Jail.

Assisting with the case were the 12th Judicial District Attorney General's Office, the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the Soddy Daisy Police Department, and the Dayton Police Department.