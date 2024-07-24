Judge Sentences Longtime Swindler To 6 Years In Federal Prison

A man who prosecutors said has been involved in swindles over many years was sentenced to serve 72 months in federal prison.

The sentencing range for John Bragg, II, 47, was 41-51 months, but Judge Collier gave a stiffer sentence, saying Bragg might get out and continue the cons. Prosecutors had asked only for an in-range sentence.

Bragg was also ordered to pay a money judgment of $79,500 and over $300,000 in restitution to his victims.

Bragg told the judge he has learned the error of his ways and said the judge would not see him in his court again.

Prosecutors said Bragg operated a business involved in the restoration and sale of classic and rare Volkswagen vehicles. The business – known as “JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod” – maintained operations in various locations, including Tennessee and Indiana.

Prosecutors said, "Bragg held himself and his business out to be specialists in Volkswagen restoration, including by participating in online communities of Volkswagen enthusiasts and appearing at functions such as automobile conventions. Using that presence, he became acquainted with his victims and defrauded them. As identified in his plea agreement, one instance of such fraud included 'selling' a vintage 23-window Volkswagen Microbus to various investors, despite the fact that another person owned the vehicle and Bragg was never entitled to offer it for sale."

Prosecutor Kyle Wilson said Bragg's arrests date back to 2001. He said Bragg "has committed brazen offenses over and over again involving tens of thousands of dollars. He has a long and storied history of frauds and swindles."

Judge Collier said there was "a huge need to protect the public. There's no reason to believe that you won't start up again (after getting out of prison)."

The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation led by the United States Secret Service in conjunction with state and local law enforcement partners in Indiana and Tennessee.

Bragg will be on supervised release for three years.

He earlier agreed to plead guilty to one count of an indictment charging him with wire fraud.