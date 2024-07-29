Man With Prior Cocaine Prison Term Arrested Again By Federal Authorities

A man who was convicted of selling cocaine in Chattanooga in 2017 has been arrested by federal authorities once again.

In the earlier case, Henry Bennett was sentenced to serve 38 months in federal prison.

He is now charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 19, 2023, Cleveland Police officers responded to the Target store at 4570 Frontage Road, Cleveland, in reference to a shoplifting offense.

While en route, dispatch advised the caller was a customer and observed a man steal two television sets from the Target store. Dispatch also advised the responding units that the caller identified the male from a previous theft from Walmart through the police department's Facebook page.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the man who was seen loading the television sets into a vehicle. He was detained and was identified as Bennett.

During a frisk of Bennett, officers found a loaded Sig Sauer, P365 SAS, 9x19mm caliber, semiautomatic pistol in his front right pocket.

Inside his left front pocket was a cigarette packet that held two individually packaged baggies. One baggie contained 28 yellow bars believed to be Xanax. Another baggie contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

During the investigation it was determined that the television sets possessed by Bennett at the time of the incident were found to have been stolen as reported by the caller.