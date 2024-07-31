Rzeplinski Neighbor Said SWAT Team Takedown Was "Cruel And Inhumane"

A neighbor of a Hixson man taken down at his home by some 20 SWAT Team members testified Wednesday that it was "so cruel and inhumane I think I could have gotten sick and thrown up."

Judy Dixon, who lives directly across Crabtree Road from the home of Ray Rzeplinski, said the sudden appearance of the SWAT Team "was the most scary thing I've ever seen in my life."

The state earlier closed out its proof against Rzeplinski after rolling in two cartloads of rifles found at his home, including in two gun safes. There were 54 guns in all.

Rzeplinski is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm with a conviction of a prior violent felony. Judge Amanda Dunn, at the close of the state's proof, ruled out the reckless endangerment.

In the incident on Aug. 16, 2019, Ms. Dixon said she was in her dining room planning a party for her daughter when she "suddenly saw a whole team of officers with guns squatting down."

She said she saw Rzeplinski come out of his garage with his hands up, then he went to his knees halfway down the driveway with his hands still up. She said the officers "began piling on him and dragging him down to the street."

The witness, who described Rzeplinski as "my neighbor, my friend and my plumber," said, "They just kept piling on."

Ms. Dixon said about the time the SWAT Team arrived an officer knocked on her door and asked to come in so he could view the Rzeplinski house. She said he watched the incident from her living room window. She said, on reflection, she might not should have let him in.

An earlier state witness said he heard Rzeplinski fire off a gun earlier in the day.

Detective Jason Maucere said he had been contacted by Rzeplinski earlier that week, and he was upset about alleged embezzlement at his plumbing business.

The detective said he did a background check on Rzeplinski and noticed "a red flag." He said he learned through one police source that he had a felony conviction in Bradley County back when he was 19. He is now 50. He said that meant he was not suppose to be in possession of weapons. Detective Maucere said he went himself to Bradley County to get a copy of the document.

Attorney Ben McGowan told the jury earlier that Rzeplinski went to a meeting the morning of that Aug. 16, but he was told the detective was not going to be meeting with him and he became very agitated about that. Detective Maucere said Rzeplinski did not show up for the meeting.

Questioned by attorney McGowan, the witness said the fact that there was no video of the SWAT Team takedown may have been because officers at that time had not been issued body cameras. Attorney McGowan said Rzeplinski had surveillance cameras, but he said they may have been cut by the SWAT Team.

Attorney McGowan said the night after the trial opened that he was given a packet of information in which Rzeplinski had bought numerous guns openly and with background checks. Detective Maucere said it was "an oversight" that he did not turn that over earlier.

Attorney McGowan said the TBI did not have Rzeplinski listed as a felon in its records.

He said Rzeplinski as a teen was involved in an incident in which he and other youths knocked out a window on a closed store and stole some cigarettes. He pleaded guilty to burglary (a felony) and theft under $500 (a misdemeanor). He got three years on the burglary, but received probation after serving 30 days in jail.

Attorney McGowan said as a result of the SWAT Team arrest Rzeplinski suffered a head injury and spent four days in the Intensive Care Unit. Photos submitted to the jury showed a large amount of blood on the driveway. None of the officers were injured.

The attorney said Rzeplinski will lose "his valuable gun collection and it will be sold with the proceeds going to law enforcement."

