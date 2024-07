Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/02/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE ASTACIO MEDRANO, CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BLACKWELL, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRITT, CATHEANA SHAUNTE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/16/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY CHOICE, JAMES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/05/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CISSELL, DAYANARA ELIAS GONZALES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CRAIG, KENNETH L

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/22/1966

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS DAVIS, JAMES BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) DIXON, KENNETH RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 81

Date of Birth: 04/23/1943

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOBBS, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, JOSEPH W

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHILD NEGLECT GADD, MATTHEW TRA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING KING, NATHAN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA

POSS. OF SCHEDULE I (HEROIN)

POSS. OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSS. OF SCHEDULE II (METH) LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FLOYD CO GEORGIA) LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/26/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LIVINGSTON, LARRY S

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/30/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCCRACKEN, RASHAWN DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MUMEN, CATHERINE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/13/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARRISH, JASON RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, MORIAH HALI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF SCHEDULE I (HEROIN)

POSS. OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSS. OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAYLOR, JOSHUA MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/04/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR THORTON, ISAIAH DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOODARD, ANIGNSIA SHAYNIKKIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ZGABAY, KYLE BRYAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)