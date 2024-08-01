Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADAMS, JOHN EVAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
AMBROSE, WILLIAM NATHANIEL
217 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOK, GAGE MICHAEL QUINN
5685 HYACINTH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FEES
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
7415 ALLEMANDE WAY, APT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GHOLAR, KAMERON
4717 BILTMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111107
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HOARD, WILLIAM HALE
1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JAYLEN DERICO
710 BRUMMITT ROAD CASTALIN SPRINGS NASHVILLE, 37031
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JORDAN, WYATT COLE
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
JOUBERT, JOCELYN
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215852
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
1703 E 12th St Chattanooga, 374044303
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
5685 HYACINTH LN Ooltewah, 373635101
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE
2010 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARBURY, NOEMY ESMERELDA
2414 LINDEN AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MANUFACTURING SCH VI
POSS FIREARM COMM FELONY
MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
5706 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 373434178
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE
102 Gadd Rd Chattanooga, 374151836
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOODY, KAYTLIN
6830 MANASSIS GAP LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING 110/65
PARIS, MA NYAH CONNAE
2515 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
POPE, LATOYA LASHAN
7664 WALNUT HILLS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REYNOLDS, KAITLYN RENEE
9822 HAMBY ROAD HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE REPORT
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
1077 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN
6922 GOLVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIS, GARY L
7488 HENEON RD APT C GRAYSVILLE, 37378
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
Here are the mug shots:
