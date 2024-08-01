Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, AMBROSE, WILLIAM NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY COOK, GAGE MICHAEL QUINN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FEES

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 09/22/1952

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GHOLAR, KAMERON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HOARD, WILLIAM HALE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/29/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JORDAN, WYATT COLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/20/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION JOUBERT, JOCELYN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LACY, DERRICK ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM

FALSE REPORTS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/21/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBURY, NOEMY ESMERELDA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURING SCH VI

POSS FIREARM COMM FELONY MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

THEFT OF PROPERTY MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOODY, KAYTLIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/01/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING 110/65 PARIS, MA NYAH CONNAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/06/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

POPE, LATOYA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/22/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REYNOLDS, KAITLYN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/06/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE REPORT SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILLIS, GARY L

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES



