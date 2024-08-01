Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

AMBROSE, WILLIAM NATHANIEL 
217 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN 
5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOK, GAGE MICHAEL QUINN 
5685 HYACINTH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FEES
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE 
7415 ALLEMANDE WAY, APT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANN, KEVIN EUGENE 
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GHOLAR, KAMERON 
4717 BILTMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON 
3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111107 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HOARD, WILLIAM HALE 
1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, JAYLEN DERICO 
710 BRUMMITT ROAD CASTALIN SPRINGS NASHVILLE, 37031 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JORDAN, WYATT COLE 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

JOUBERT, JOCELYN 
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215852 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LACY, DERRICK ANDREW 
1703 E 12th St Chattanooga, 374044303 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW 
5685 HYACINTH LN Ooltewah, 373635101 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE 
2010 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBURY, NOEMY ESMERELDA 
2414 LINDEN AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MANUFACTURING SCH VI
POSS FIREARM COMM FELONY

MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE 
5706 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 373434178 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE 
102 Gadd Rd Chattanooga, 374151836 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOODY, KAYTLIN 
6830 MANASSIS GAP LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING 110/65

PARIS, MA NYAH CONNAE 
2515 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

POPE, LATOYA LASHAN 
7664 WALNUT HILLS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REYNOLDS, KAITLYN RENEE 
9822 HAMBY ROAD HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE REPORT

SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN 
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER 
1077 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN 
6922 GOLVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIS, GARY L 
7488 HENEON RD APT C GRAYSVILLE, 37378 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
AMBROSE, WILLIAM NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
COOK, GAGE MICHAEL QUINN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FEES
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GHOLAR, KAMERON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HOARD, WILLIAM HALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/29/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, WYATT COLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STALKING
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
JOUBERT, JOCELYN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARBURY, NOEMY ESMERELDA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURING SCH VI
  • POSS FIREARM COMM FELONY
MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOODY, KAYTLIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING 110/65
PARIS, MA NYAH CONNAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/06/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
POPE, LATOYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REYNOLDS, KAITLYN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • FALSE REPORT
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIS, GARY L
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/1/2024
McCallie, Baylor Finish High In MaxPreps Cup Race
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/31/2024
Central High Coach Jones Suspended Over "Financial Management Issues"
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/31/2024
Rzeplinski Neighbor Said SWAT Team Takedown Was "Cruel And Inhumane"
Rzeplinski Neighbor Said SWAT Team Takedown Was "Cruel And Inhumane"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/31/2024
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava Beefing Up To Lead Vols
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava Beefing Up To Lead Vols
  • Sports
  • 7/31/2024
County Workers Being Shifted From Overheated MLK Building To Gateway
  • Breaking News
  • 7/31/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

County Workers Being Shifted From Overheated MLK Building To Gateway
  • 7/31/2024

Just under 50 county employees are being moved from the MLK Building on Oak Street to the Gateway Building on W. Sixth Street acquired recently by the county. Officials said the move is being ... more

Man, 35, Shot At East Lake Courts After Altercation
  • 7/31/2024

A 35-year-old man was shot at East Lake Courts on Tuesday night. At 10:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2200 block of E. 24th Street Court. While on the ... more

Breaking News
Development Resource Center Reopens
  • 7/31/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/31/2024
River City Says Redesign Of Hawk Hill, Riverfront To Result In Gain Of Parking Spaces
  • 7/30/2024
Tuesday Night Storm Brings Multiple Vehicle Accidents, Downed Power Lines
  • 7/30/2024
Prosecutor Says "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "Took A Risk" With Large Gun Collection
  • 7/30/2024
Opinion
Unfinished Paving On Highway 58
  • 7/31/2024
Teachers And Students, Get Your Sleep
  • 7/31/2024
A Rookie For Hazlewood
  • 7/31/2024
Bill Haslam Says Patsy Hazlewood Has Lived Out Being Conservative
  • 7/31/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Has A Proven Track Record Of Supporting First Responders
  • 7/31/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava Beefing Up To Lead Vols
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava Beefing Up To Lead Vols
  • 7/31/2024
Heupel Adds Third Commit In Four Days
  • 7/31/2024
Tennessee's Iamaleava Earns Spot On Maxwell Award Watch List
Tennessee's Iamaleava Earns Spot On Maxwell Award Watch List
  • 7/31/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Hold Media Day
PHOTOS: Vols Hold Media Day
  • 7/31/2024
UTC's Artopoeus, Whatley Named To Walter Payton Award Watch List
  • 7/30/2024
Happenings
EPB Complimentary Parking Now Available For The Downtown Library
  • 7/31/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Gas Station Blessing
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Gas Station Blessing
  • 7/31/2024
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
  • 7/30/2024
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
  • 7/30/2024
Comcast Hosts Free Movie Screening Of “Despicable Me 3” At Coolidge Park Saturday
  • 7/30/2024
Entertainment
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
  • 7/31/2024
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/30/2024
For King + Country Play At McKenzie Arena Nov. 1
  • 7/30/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
  • 7/30/2024
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
  • 7/29/2024
Opinion
Unfinished Paving On Highway 58
  • 7/31/2024
Teachers And Students, Get Your Sleep
  • 7/31/2024
A Rookie For Hazlewood
  • 7/31/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Unum Reports $281.2 Million Of Net Income For 2nd Quarter
  • 7/30/2024
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
  • 7/30/2024
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
  • 7/30/2024
Real Estate
CAR Director Spotlight: Paige Batten
  • 7/31/2024
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
  • 7/25/2024
$28 Million Loan Secured For Riverview North Apartments Project
  • 7/30/2024
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Back To School Bash Is Saturday
  • 7/31/2024
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
  • 7/30/2024
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
  • 7/30/2024
Living Well
Orange Grove's Director Dr. Rick Rader Testifies In Congress On Behalf Of People With Disabilities
  • 7/31/2024
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
  • 7/30/2024
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
  • 7/30/2024
Memories
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Prioritizes Restoration Of Impaired Stream At Redding Road Park In Red Bank
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
  • 7/29/2024
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
  • 7/29/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
  • 8/1/2024
New United MBC Celebrates Pastor's 15th Anniversary
  • 7/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
  • 7/29/2024
Obituaries
Linda Ann (Soffel) Neff
Linda Ann (Soffel) Neff
  • 7/31/2024
Robert Lee "Buddy" Woods
Robert Lee "Buddy" Woods
  • 7/31/2024
Burl Franklin Kanipes
Burl Franklin Kanipes
  • 7/31/2024