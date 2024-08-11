Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, August 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOCANEGRA MONTOYA, JOSE CARLOS
9335 CADDO LN OOLTEWAH, 373638666
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
2908 CURTIS ST Chattanooga, 374061810
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (10TH OFFENSE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD
6614 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373417600
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COC SAGUI, ARESENIO
2677 J MACK CIRCLE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN
103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124011
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNCAN, AUSTIN DANE
9327 HWY 200 LEXINGTON, 383516992
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVANS, FANTASY J
1507 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FIELDS, KENNETH PAGE
75 MCCALLIE RD APT 8 FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, MICHAEL DRAYVEN
2411 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GEDIN, SHALANDA R
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GLADDEN, JERMETRIA TEYUNNIE
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073104
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GOFF, JONATHAN TYLER
340 WESTWOOD ACRES DR SCOTTS HILL, 383745042
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOFF, TOMMY LYNN
2825 CENTRAL HILL WRIGHT RD REAGAN, 383686031
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GONZALEZ CANTON, JAVIER IGNACIO
7030 AMIN DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAASS, RICKY LEE
1683 OHIO PIKE AMELIA, 45102
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (87/65)

HUNTER, RAYMOND DIONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARSHALL, BROOKLYN LATRICE
601 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS
1519 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE
4817 WINDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

MCCROBEY, BRIASIA
5403 TOWNE HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCDERMOTT, KEITH EDWARD
8322 OAK FOREST LN HIXSON, 373431275
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEADOWS, HUNTER ALLAN
1701 BROAD STREET APT 422 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT
1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

NEWSON, KENNETH LEE
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, MARGARET PEYTON
1403 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 373434450
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PORTE, ROCHEFORTE
3401 CAMPBELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REYNOSO JACINTO, JUAN EDUARDO
1901 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072020
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHORT, CODY JAMES
171 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

SIMS, MICHAEL TODD
222 N.

MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
1198 HEDRICKS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, TIA DENISE
1002 N HAWTHORNE ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
711 OLD GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAR JACKING

THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000

TIAN, JHUN HAI
6866 HICKORY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

