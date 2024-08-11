Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BOCANEGRA MONTOYA, JOSE CARLOS
9335 CADDO LN OOLTEWAH, 373638666
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
2908 CURTIS ST Chattanooga, 374061810
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (10TH OFFENSE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD
6614 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373417600
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COC SAGUI, ARESENIO
2677 J MACK CIRCLE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN
103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124011
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNCAN, AUSTIN DANE
9327 HWY 200 LEXINGTON, 383516992
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVANS, FANTASY J
1507 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FIELDS, KENNETH PAGE
75 MCCALLIE RD APT 8 FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, MICHAEL DRAYVEN
2411 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GEDIN, SHALANDA R
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GLADDEN, JERMETRIA TEYUNNIE
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073104
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GOFF, JONATHAN TYLER
340 WESTWOOD ACRES DR SCOTTS HILL, 383745042
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOFF, TOMMY LYNN
2825 CENTRAL HILL WRIGHT RD REAGAN, 383686031
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GONZALEZ CANTON, JAVIER IGNACIO
7030 AMIN DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAASS, RICKY LEE
1683 OHIO PIKE AMELIA, 45102
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (87/65)
HUNTER, RAYMOND DIONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARSHALL, BROOKLYN LATRICE
601 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS
1519 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE
4817 WINDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
MCCROBEY, BRIASIA
5403 TOWNE HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCDERMOTT, KEITH EDWARD
8322 OAK FOREST LN HIXSON, 373431275
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEADOWS, HUNTER ALLAN
1701 BROAD STREET APT 422 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT
1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
NEWSON, KENNETH LEE
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, MARGARET PEYTON
1403 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 373434450
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PORTE, ROCHEFORTE
3401 CAMPBELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REYNOSO JACINTO, JUAN EDUARDO
1901 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072020
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHORT, CODY JAMES
171 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
SIMS, MICHAEL TODD
222 N.
MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
1198 HEDRICKS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, TIA DENISE
1002 N HAWTHORNE ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
711 OLD GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAR JACKING
THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000
TIAN, JHUN HAI
6866 HICKORY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BOCANEGRA MONTOYA, JOSE CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (10TH OFFENSE)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COC SAGUI, ARESENIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DUNCAN, AUSTIN DANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|EVANS, FANTASY J
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FIELDS, KENNETH PAGE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/07/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, MICHAEL DRAYVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GEDIN, SHALANDA R
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOFF, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GOFF, TOMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GONZALEZ CANTON, JAVIER IGNACIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, RAYMOND DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|MCCROBEY, BRIASIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCDERMOTT, KEITH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEADOWS, HUNTER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/13/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|PORTE, ROCHEFORTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|SHORT, CODY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|SIMS, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/30/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, TIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CAR JACKING
|
|THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TIAN, JHUN HAI
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2024
Charge(s):
|