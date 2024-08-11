Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BOCANEGRA MONTOYA, JOSE CARLOS

9335 CADDO LN OOLTEWAH, 373638666

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

2908 CURTIS ST Chattanooga, 374061810

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (10TH OFFENSE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CABE, JUSTIN HOWARD

6614 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373417600

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COC SAGUI, ARESENIO

2677 J MACK CIRCLE CLEVELAND,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN

103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124011

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUNCAN, AUSTIN DANE

9327 HWY 200 LEXINGTON, 383516992

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EVANS, FANTASY J

1507 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC

5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FIELDS, KENNETH PAGE

75 MCCALLIE RD APT 8 FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, MICHAEL DRAYVEN

2411 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GEDIN, SHALANDA R

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GLADDEN, JERMETRIA TEYUNNIE

4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073104

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GOFF, JONATHAN TYLER

340 WESTWOOD ACRES DR SCOTTS HILL, 383745042

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GOFF, TOMMY LYNN

2825 CENTRAL HILL WRIGHT RD REAGAN, 383686031

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GONZALEZ CANTON, JAVIER IGNACIO

7030 AMIN DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAASS, RICKY LEE

1683 OHIO PIKE AMELIA, 45102

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (87/65)



HUNTER, RAYMOND DIONTE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MARSHALL, BROOKLYN LATRICE

601 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS

1519 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE

4817 WINDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



MCCROBEY, BRIASIA

5403 TOWNE HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCDERMOTT, KEITH EDWARD

8322 OAK FOREST LN HIXSON, 373431275

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEADOWS, HUNTER ALLAN

1701 BROAD STREET APT 422 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT

1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



NEWSON, KENNETH LEE

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PERRY, MARGARET PEYTON

1403 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 373434450

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PORTE, ROCHEFORTE

3401 CAMPBELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



REYNOSO JACINTO, JUAN EDUARDO

1901 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072020

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHORT, CODY JAMES

171 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



SIMS, MICHAEL TODD

222 N.

MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTSMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONTAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO1198 HEDRICKS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, TIA DENISE1002 N HAWTHORNE ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OLD GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCAR JACKINGTHOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $1000TIAN, JHUN HAI6866 HICKORY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT

