Feds Allege Additional Victim In Child Sex Case Against Lookout Mountain, Tn., Businessman

Federal authorities are alleging a third victim in the child sex case brought against Lookout Mountain, Tn., businessman James Coleman Thompson.

The initial indictment from early June charged that Thompson had taken a youth identified only as Victim One to Alabama with intent to engage in sexual activity at about November 2000.

It charges activity for which sexual abuse in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree could have been charged under Alabama law.

There were two counts involving a Victim Two from around September 2000. Also an Alabama incident, it charges activity on two separate occasions for which sexual abuse in the second degree and sexual battery in the second degree could have been charged.

The new count in a Superceding Indictment issued last Wednesday lists a Victim Three, who alleges an incident around 1999 or 2000 and involve activity for which oral sexual battery could have been charged under Louisiana law.

The FBI in late June issued a notification that it was "seeking assistance in identifying potential victims in a federal child case against a 71-year-old Tennessee man" in connection with his purchase of a tract near Sayre, Okla.

The FBI said at the time, "On June 5, James Coleman Thompson was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transporting minors across state lines to commit sexual assault of children.

"The crimes allegedly occurred over twenty years ago in September and November of 2000.

"However, the FBI believes Thompson may have been committing similar crimes as early as the 1990s and continued committing these types of crimes in the present day. The FBI also believes Thompson may have victims from Oklahoma. Thompson had purchased 160 acres of land in Beckham County near Sayre. The FBI believes child exploitation may have occurred on this land.

"Thompson reportedly would bring young boys between the ages of 10 and 15 who were involved in youth wrestling and youth hunting programs to the Sayre property."

There was a postponement in the case moving the date for any plea to Sept. 3 and the trial to Sept. 23.

Thompson, 71, is being held pending trial or resolution of the case.