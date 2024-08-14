Latest Headlines

Rhea County Residents On Landfill Road Concerned About Rehab House

  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024

The Rhea County Commission spent over an hour discussing with several persons from the Hidden Hollow Subdivision wanting answers to the county leasing a piece of property on Landfill Road to Our Father's House to run a rehabilitation house.

Commissioner Leo Stephens put the item on the workshop agenda to be discussed by the commission. The area in question is in his fourth district. He said, “I have gotten a lot of phone calls and visits by people who have lived in the area who have questions on what the county was starting up."

County Executive Jim Vincent said a local contractor, Jeremy Revis, had stepped up to do some of the repairs to the house that will be used.

The commission voted at its July 16 meeting to approve $70,000 from the opioid settlement funds to renovate the building on Landfill Road. It also approved a lease agreement with Our Father's House, Inc. for the home located at 165 Landfill Road. Our Father’s House is run by a group of churches and Christian leaders for the rehabilitation of opioid addicted persons. They also discussed the matter during the July 9 workshop.

County Executive Vincent told the Commission and the audience that this is all part of the opioid settlement and was approved by the State Opioid Board.

“They are using the program that we have started here in Rhea County as a model for other counties in the state to follow,” said Mr. Vincent.

He said this type of faith-based program that will be implemented has a very high rate of rehabilitation over normal rehab programs.

“What we have set up should have close to a 60 percent rehabilitation results versus the 15 to 20 percent of a normal program,” said Mr. Vincent.

Jim Woychuk, senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Dayton and secretary of the Our Father's House, Inc., said, “There are several churches in Rhea County involved in this. This is coming out of our ministry that we are currently doing in the Rhea County Jail on Monday nights. We have a group of women who go on Wednesday to minister to the female section of the jail.”

Several other people in the group introduced themselves to the commission which included the pastor of the Lakewood Baptist Church, retired Rhea County teacher Buddy Ballentine and Bob Nordyke. Also speaking was Justin Daniels, who told the commission he was a reformed methamphetamine user and dealer who went to prison in 2019 and then turned his life around. He has since become a minister himself. He said, “I want to create a place where my son can raise his family and not have to worry about them. This year I have buried 10 persons from overdoses from addiction to drugs."

Steve Zimmerman, a Rhea County native whose family worked in the Cedine Bible Camp located on Watts Bar Lake north of Spring City spoke as did member John Jouben, who said, “I am so involved in the commitment to the opioid problem that I had thought about getting two trailers and setting them up on my property to house some of these persons to help them out. But this is more than one person can handle by themselves.”

County Executive Vincent then told the commission that he had invited the board to the meeting to explain a little more about what Our Father's House was about. He said, “I was a little weak in my presentation of this group before. They have been working in our jail and have had a lot of success in reaching some of these addicts and helping them.”

Vice Chairman Stephens said, “The people in my district have concerns. Do they have any security for the house and can these people just come and go as they please?”

Wendy Yates, a resident on Landfill Road, said, ”We’ve heard all the stories, and this project is too close to home. We don’t want to see our property values go down like what happened in Rutherford County when they put a similar facility in there.”

She said that they have heard that they would also be bringing in homeless people besides the drug rehab patients. “I don’t understand why they are bringing this out in the county. There is nothing out here as far as services or resources for them. We’re not afraid, but does it need to be near a subdivision.” She said it was being said the county was considering putting a potter’s field on the property as well.

Tim Hitchcock asked where else has this program worked. He said, "Are there any other halfway houses in Rhea County? Why can’t the county use these instead of coming out in our neighborhood?" He then asked commissioners if there is anywhere else to put this beside Landfill Road.

He said, “My property is 900 feet away from where this will be going. There are no services out here, no resources. Why has this gotten this far without any of the neighbors being asked what they feel about this? It’s bad enough that I have to pick up a five-gallon bucket of trash every day from my property that trucks the county is making money off of leaves on my road by my property. Why doesn’t the Commission send out a mailer to everyone and find out what they think? Weve been told there will be 12 men in a three-bedroom house that will be on a septic tank. It won’t hold it."

Mr. Vincent said he had received information from people in Athens from a place called The Grace House. The Grace House is a facility dedicated to the long-term treatment of alcohol and drug addicted men. They are located in downtown Athens, Tn.

Mr. Jouben added, ”These people will be vetted very carefully. They will be drug tested and will be on work release. They will have to be committed for one full year with 24/7 supervision." He said that these people will not be walking the streets. They will be transported by someone with the program to where they need to go such as work, doctors, and other program needs.

Mr. Vincent added that each one will also have to go through state-required counseling as well as the other programs. “If we have a problem, it will be dealt with quickly and firmly.”

Mr. Jouben added that a faith-based recovery does a lot better than a conventional one. He said, “We are not bringing people from outside the county in. Just people from Rhea County.”

Commission Chairman Jim Reed ended the discussion by saying, ”This happens with a lot of projects that we do. We put it in your neighborhood and you’re not happy. We pull it and put it somewhere else, and they are not happy. Doesn’t matter where you put anything people will still complain. No matter what we do we will get some feedback. We need everyone to realize that we have discussed this numerous times, and we have not taken it lightly.”

No further action was taken on the matter at this time.

Latest Headlines
Texas Man Who Took Off With 15-Year-Old East Tennessee Girl Gets 10-Year Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 8/14/2024
Time Extended To Apply For General Sessions Court Judge
  • Breaking News
  • 8/14/2024
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
  • Sports
  • 8/14/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control Sets August Meeting Date
TSSAA Board Of Control Sets August Meeting Date
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/14/2024
Bradley County Teams Fall Short In Soccer Openers
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/14/2024
Signal Mountain Focusing On Use Of Native Plants, Eradicating Invasives
  • Breaking News
  • 8/14/2024
Breaking News
Federal Prison Terms Handed Out In Drug, Gun Cases
  • 8/14/2024

Deangelo Howard has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun. On May 8, 2022, a woman on Elena Drive said three children were banging on her window. ... more

Time Extended To Apply For General Sessions Court Judge
  • 8/14/2024

The time has been extended for attorneys to apply for appointment by the County Commission to fill the seat in General Sessions Court that Judge Alex McVeagh will be vacating. Officials said ... more

Billy Burnette Seeks Seat On Collegedale Commission
Billy Burnette Seeks Seat On Collegedale Commission
  • 8/14/2024

Billy Burnette has announced his candidacy for Collegedale City Commissioner. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Mr. Burnette is a graduate of Tyner High School and Chattanooga State. He ... more

Breaking News
Rhea County Residents On Landfill Road Concerned About Rehab House
Rhea County Residents On Landfill Road Concerned About Rehab House
  • 8/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/14/2024
Marion County Human Trafficking Operation Results In 2 Arrests
  • 8/13/2024
City Council Votes To Approve Rezoning To Allow 3 20-Story Towers At Foundry Site Downtown
City Council Votes To Approve Rezoning To Allow 3 20-Story Towers At Foundry Site Downtown
  • 8/13/2024
Deadline Nearing To Qualify For Nov. 5 Municipal Races
  • 8/13/2024
Opinion
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
  • 8/10/2024
Half Truths
  • 8/12/2024
Local Elections Have Consequences
  • 8/11/2024
Profit Over People
  • 8/11/2024
Sports
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
  • 8/14/2024
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
Randy Smith: Stadium Naming Rights: Good Or Bad?
  • 8/14/2024
Covenant Names Dr. Bill Higley New Softball Coach
  • 8/13/2024
13 UTC Beach Volleyball Players Named To Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll
  • 8/12/2024
Dan Fleser: Boo Carter Getting His Chance
Dan Fleser: Boo Carter Getting His Chance
  • 8/12/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Father On What Would Have Been 100th Birthday
John Shearer: Remembering Father On What Would Have Been 100th Birthday
  • 8/13/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
  • 8/14/2024
Doug Daugherty: Brainerd - Marbles, Monopoly And Arrowheads
  • 8/13/2024
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 8/14/2024
Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces Finalists For City Of Potential Awards
  • 8/13/2024
Entertainment
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/13/2024
Nick Lutsko And The 100K Band Play At Nightfall Friday
Nick Lutsko And The 100K Band Play At Nightfall Friday
  • 8/12/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
  • 8/12/2024
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
  • 8/14/2024
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
  • 8/13/2024
Opinion
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
Jerry Summers: Potato Chips Or Ammo?
  • 8/10/2024
Half Truths
  • 8/12/2024
Dining
Winners Announced For The 2024 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge
  • 8/12/2024
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
Business
Gas Prices Drop 14.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/12/2024
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga And CEO Receive National Honor
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga And CEO Receive National Honor
  • 8/12/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/12/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 8/14/2024
NeighborWorks Alliance Awarded $2 Million In Funding For Workforce Housing In Tennessee
  • 8/12/2024
Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 2 McCoy Projects Along Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 8/12/2024
Student Scene
UTC, ORNL To Collaborate In Quantum Information Science And Engineering
UTC, ORNL To Collaborate In Quantum Information Science And Engineering
  • 8/13/2024
Registration Open For Lee University’s Encore Program
  • 8/13/2024
State Board Of Education Seeks Public Feedback
  • 8/12/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Women’s Health Welcomes Drs. Angela Yates And Frederick Bossert
Erlanger Women’s Health Welcomes Drs. Angela Yates And Frederick Bossert
  • 8/9/2024
Newborns At Parkridge East Hospital Go For Gold
Newborns At Parkridge East Hospital Go For Gold
  • 8/9/2024
Jessica Whatley Named CEO Of Northside Neighborhood House
Jessica Whatley Named CEO Of Northside Neighborhood House
  • 8/8/2024
Memories
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
  • 8/12/2024
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
  • 8/10/2024
Outdoors
Kayak Angler Drowns On Watauga River; Identified As Brandon Nave Of Wautauga, Tn.
  • 8/12/2024
60-Acre "Union Grove" Acquisition Marks 1st Protection Of State Endangered Tennessee Trillium
  • 8/8/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival Sept. 21-22
  • 8/8/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Rhonda and Mark Gilliland To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: Can We Trust Promises When So Many Are Broken?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Trust Promises When So Many Are Broken?
  • 8/12/2024
Sunday's Sermon At Middle Valley Church Of God Is "Why Should I Preach About The End Times?"
  • 8/7/2024
Obituaries
Carolyn Virginia Webb
Carolyn Virginia Webb
  • 8/14/2024
Lynda Francis Varner Burroughs
Lynda Francis Varner Burroughs
  • 8/14/2024
Hilda Palmer McDonald Jones
Hilda Palmer McDonald Jones
  • 8/14/2024