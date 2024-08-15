Municipal Races Set For Nov. 5 Election

Local municipal races are now set after the noon qualifying deadline Thursday.

Here's the rundown of candidates for the Nov. 5 election.

In Collegedale, longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb did not qualify, but Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Debbie Baker did. Laura Howse is also running.

Esther Helton-Haynes, who also serves in the state House, is not planning to run for a new term on the East Ridge Council. She is the vice mayor currently.

Three incumbents will be on the ballot in Lakesite.

Several new contenders are running in Red Bank. Commissioner Pete Phillips said earlier he was not running again.

Andrew Gardner is the only current Signal Mountain Town Councilmember to qualify.

In Soddy Daisy, Commissioner Gene-o Shipley is not running again, but will stay on the County Commission. There are six candidates for three openings.

Lou Ziebold is seeking to join the three-member Walden Council. Mayor Lee Davis and Alderman Lizzy Schmidt will also be on the ballot.

Collegedale Commission (3)

Commissioner Debbie Baker

Billy Burnette

Laura Howse

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson

East Ridge Council (2)

Stanley Allen

Jeff Ezell

Councilmember Andrea "Aundie" Witt

Lakesite Commission (3)

Vice Mayor Bobbie Bishop

Commissioner Valerie Boddy

Mayor David Howell

Red Bank Commission (2)

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton

Terri Holmes

Katy Mena-Berkley

Jeff Price

Signal Mountain Town Council (3)

Councilmember Andrew Gardner

J. Miles Jorgensen

Rufus Marye

Eddie Smith

Soddy Daisy Commission (3)

Travis Beene

James Berry

Jim Biggs

Vice Mayor Jim Coleman

Mayor Steve Everett

Derek Kukura

Walden Mayor and Alderman

Mayor Lee Davis

Alderman Lizzy Schmidt

Lou Ziebold