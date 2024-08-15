Municipal Races Set For Nov. 5 Election

Local municipal races are now set after the noon qualifying deadline Thursday.
Here's the rundown of candidates for the Nov. 5 election.
In Collegedale, longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb did not qualify, but Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Debbie Baker did. Laura Howse is also running.
Esther Helton-Haynes, who also serves in the state House, is not planning to run for a new term on the East Ridge Council. She is the vice mayor currently.
Three incumbents will be on the ballot in Lakesite.
Several new contenders are running in Red Bank. Commissioner Pete Phillips said earlier he was not running again.
Andrew Gardner is the only current Signal Mountain Town Councilmember to qualify.
In Soddy Daisy, Commissioner Gene-o Shipley is not running again, but will stay on the County Commission. There are six candidates for three openings.
Lou Ziebold is seeking to join the three-member Walden Council. Mayor Lee Davis and Alderman Lizzy Schmidt will also be on the ballot.
Collegedale Commission (3)
Commissioner Debbie Baker
Billy Burnette
Laura Howse
Vice Mayor Tim Johnson
East Ridge Council (2)
Stanley Allen
Jeff Ezell
Councilmember Andrea "Aundie" Witt
Lakesite Commission (3)
Vice Mayor Bobbie Bishop
Commissioner Valerie Boddy
Mayor David Howell
Red Bank Commission (2)
Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton
Terri Holmes
Katy Mena-Berkley
Jeff Price
Signal Mountain Town Council (3)
Councilmember Andrew Gardner
J. Miles Jorgensen
Rufus Marye
Eddie Smith
Soddy Daisy Commission (3)
Travis Beene
James Berry
Jim Biggs
Vice Mayor Jim Coleman
Mayor Steve Everett
Derek Kukura
Walden Mayor and Alderman
Mayor Lee Davis
Alderman Lizzy Schmidt
Lou Ziebold