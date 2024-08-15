Latest Headlines

Municipal Races Set For Nov. 5 Election

  • Thursday, August 15, 2024

Local municipal races are now set after the noon qualifying deadline Thursday.

Here's the rundown of candidates for the Nov. 5 election.

In Collegedale, longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb did not qualify, but Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Debbie Baker did. Laura Howse is also running.

Esther Helton-Haynes, who also serves in the state House, is not planning to run for a new term on the East Ridge Council. She is the vice mayor currently.

Three incumbents will be on the ballot in Lakesite.

Several new contenders are running in Red Bank. Commissioner Pete Phillips said earlier he was not running again.

Andrew Gardner is the only current Signal Mountain Town Councilmember to qualify.

In Soddy Daisy, Commissioner Gene-o Shipley is not running again, but will stay on the County Commission. There are six candidates for three openings.

Lou Ziebold is seeking to join the three-member Walden Council. Mayor Lee Davis and Alderman Lizzy Schmidt will also be on the ballot.

Collegedale Commission (3)

Commissioner Debbie Baker

Billy Burnette

Laura Howse

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson

East Ridge Council (2)

Stanley Allen

Jeff Ezell

Councilmember Andrea "Aundie" Witt

Lakesite Commission (3)

Vice Mayor Bobbie Bishop

Commissioner Valerie Boddy

Mayor David Howell

Red Bank Commission (2)

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton

Terri Holmes

Katy Mena-Berkley

Jeff Price

Signal Mountain Town Council (3)

Councilmember Andrew Gardner

J. Miles Jorgensen

Rufus Marye

Eddie Smith

Soddy Daisy Commission (3)

Travis Beene

James Berry

Jim Biggs

Vice Mayor Jim Coleman

Mayor Steve Everett

Derek Kukura

Walden Mayor and Alderman

Mayor Lee Davis

Alderman Lizzy Schmidt

Lou Ziebold

Latest Headlines
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2024
Area Football Coaches Preview Upcoming Season At Media Day
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2024
13 Attorneys Vying For General Sessions Court Judge Opening
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Municipal Races Set For Nov. 5 Election
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Girl Fight At Wilcox Boulevard Dollar General Ends With Gunshots
Girl Fight At Wilcox Boulevard Dollar General Ends With Gunshots
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Breaking News
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
  • 8/15/2024

A Criminal Court jury for the second time has found Kristijian Mrkonjic guilty of first-degree murder in a killing outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway. The conviction on all charges ... more

Newly Weds Foods, LLC To Expand In Bradley County, Creating 40 New Jobs
  • 8/15/2024

Newly Weds Foods, LLC officials announced today the company’s plans to expand its current base in Cleveland. The company is in the process of investing more than $2 million and creating ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, ROBERT EMILIO 8366 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Federal Prison Terms Handed Out In Drug, Gun Cases
  • 8/14/2024
Improvements Continuing At The Commons On Lookout Mountain
  • 8/14/2024
HCSO Investigating School Threat Made By Student At Brown Middle School
  • 8/14/2024
Texas Man Who Took Off With 15-Year-Old East Tennessee Girl Gets 10-Year Sentence
  • 8/14/2024
Time Extended To Apply For General Sessions Court Judge
  • 8/14/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Opportunity of History - The Legacy of Chattanooga
  • 8/15/2024
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Vote For Allison Gorman
  • 8/15/2024
Let's Amplify The Teacher's Voice In Education
  • 8/15/2024
Half Truths
  • 8/12/2024
Sports
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
  • 8/15/2024
Lookouts Split Double Header With Trash Pandas
  • 8/15/2024
Vols Running Backs Grow And Evolve Through Camp
  • 8/15/2024
Herrington’s Ace Highlights U.S. Amateur Win; Engle Also Advances
Herrington’s Ace Highlights U.S. Amateur Win; Engle Also Advances
  • 8/14/2024
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
  • 8/14/2024
Happenings
MainStreet Cruise-In Is Aug. 24
MainStreet Cruise-In Is Aug. 24
  • 8/15/2024
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 8/14/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
  • 8/14/2024
Jerry Summers: Just A Medal - Or Is It?
Jerry Summers: Just A Medal - Or Is It?
  • 8/15/2024
Book Review: "The Little White Bunny Gets A Name"
Book Review: "The Little White Bunny Gets A Name"
  • 8/15/2024
Entertainment
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
  • 8/15/2024
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
  • 8/14/2024
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
  • 8/13/2024
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/13/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
  • 8/12/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Opportunity of History - The Legacy of Chattanooga
  • 8/15/2024
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Vote For Allison Gorman
  • 8/15/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Winners Announced For The 2024 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge
  • 8/12/2024
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Business
TNECD Announces Nearly $3 million In Funding Through The Transportation Network Growth Opportunity Initiative
TNECD Announces Nearly $3 million In Funding Through The Transportation Network Growth Opportunity Initiative
  • 8/15/2024
Georgia’s Labor Force Over 5 Million Strong, But More Jobs Are Needed To Keep Unemployment Low
  • 8/15/2024
KraftCPAs Names Chris Hight Chief Manager
  • 8/15/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
  • 8/15/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 8/14/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 8-14
  • 8/15/2024
Student Scene
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
  • 8/14/2024
80 Students Named To Chattanooga State's Dean's List
  • 8/14/2024
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
  • 8/14/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center To Offer Take It To Heart Program
Hamilton Medical Center To Offer Take It To Heart Program
  • 8/14/2024
ReVIDA Recovery Centers Announces Cassidy Kemp As Chattanooga Program Director
ReVIDA Recovery Centers Announces Cassidy Kemp As Chattanooga Program Director
  • 8/13/2024
The Health Department’s Step ONE Program Accepting Teaching Garden Grant Applications Through Sept. 20
  • 8/12/2024
Memories
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
  • 8/12/2024
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
  • 8/10/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
  • 8/13/2024
Kayak Angler Drowns On Watauga River; Identified As Brandon Nave Of Wautauga, Tn.
  • 8/12/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival Sept. 21-22
  • 8/8/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lessons We Could Learn From The Summer Olympics
Bob Tamasy: Lessons We Could Learn From The Summer Olympics
  • 8/15/2024
Series On The End Times/Last Days Continues Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/14/2024
Rhonda and Mark Gilliland To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/12/2024
Obituaries
Jo Anna Carpenter
  • 8/15/2024
Rufus “June” Stargell, Jr.
Rufus “June” Stargell, Jr.
  • 8/15/2024
N. Jean Hankins
N. Jean Hankins
  • 8/15/2024