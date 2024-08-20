Motorcyclist, 19, Killed In Wreck On Highway 153

A motorcyclist, 19, was killed on Saturday in a wreck on Highway 153.

Chattanooga Police responded at 9:15 p.m. to a serious injury crash in the 5300 block of Highway 153. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital where he died.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the man was on a motorcycle traveling north on Highway 153.A 36-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and turning onto Highway 153 when the motorcycle collided with the Jeep.





This is an ongoing investigation.