More Than 100 Rabbits Rescued From Home In Chattanooga

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the McKamey Animal Center in the rescue of over 100 rabbits from a residence in Chattanooga after an overwhelmed caregiver asked for help.

The Humane Society of the United States and the McKamey Animal Center arrived at the property around 8 a.m. on Tuesday to find the caregiver and more than 100 rabbits living in extremely unsanitary conditions.

The rabbits appeared to suffer from a variety of ailments including flea infestations, hair loss and injuries typical of overcrowding. Multiple nursing litters and rabbits of various ages were found burrowing in furniture throughout the residence. Veterinarians noted several rabbits may be pregnant.

According to the owner, he has cared for pet rabbits for more than 30 years, but after enduring a health crisis, the population of rabbits grew out of control and beyond his capacity to provide the animals with adequate care. He eventually reached out to the McKamey Animal Center, which requested the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States.

“As with many of the rescue operations we take on, these conditions aren’t suitable for animals or humans to live in. This one stands out because it was brought about by a caregiver recognizing he was beyond his capacity—he loves his pets enough to let them go so they can find homes where they can thrive,” said Jessica Johson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team. “We are grateful to the McKamey Animal Center for inviting us to assist in giving the caregiver and each of his rabbits a new beginning.”

“We are so thankful for the response and efforts of the HSUS,” said Executive Director for the MAC, Inga Fricke. “The house is sadly in deplorable condition and is not suited for animals to reside in at this time.”

The Humane Society of the United States is transporting the rabbits to a temporary emergency shelter, where veterinarians will conduct in-depth exams and provide necessary medical treatment.

Once they are healthy enough, the HSUS will arrange placement with shelter and rescue partners so the rabbits can seek adoptive homes.