City Planning On Tackling Traffic Bottleneck At Hamill Road Railroad Crossing

The city is making plans to tackle the at-grade railroad crossing on Hamill Road in Hixson that has long been a traffic bottleneck.

Total cost is estimated at $32,220,975.

The City Council on Sept. 3 will consider applying for a federal Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant.

The city portion would be 20 percent of the total - $6,444,195.

The aim is "separating the at-grade Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on Hamill Road."

One stipulation is that the city put the large item on its capital spending list with approval by the City Council.

The crossing is part of the old Cincinnati Southern line running from Cincinnati to Chattanooga. The city of Cincinnati long owned the line, but last year sold it to Norfolk Southern for $1.6 billion.