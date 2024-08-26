Sports Authority To Begin Approving Big Ticket Items For Southside Stadium

The Sports Authority will meet at a called session on Thursday to begin approving big ticket expenses at what is referred to as "the South Broad District Ball Park."

The resolutions include execution of the guaranteed maximum price amendment at a base amount of $76,311,018, with an owner’s contingency in the amount of $1,526,220, for a total amount of $77,837,238.

That item is with the local EMJ Construction firm, which is the construction manager at risk on the project.

Stadium expenses also will include hiring D. Martin and Partners, LLC to provide resident project representative services during the construction of the stadium for a base amount of $458,370, with a supplemental services allowance in the amount of $15,000, for a total amount of $473,370. That firm is led by Doug Martin and is also Chattanooga based.

S&ME, Inc. will provide environmental media management QA services during the construction of the stadium for a total amount of $72,600.

The same Chattanooga engineering consultant firm will also provide construction materials testing services during the project for a base amount of $152,706.00, with a supplemental services allowance of $30,540.00, for a total amount of $183,246.

Total cost of the stadium has been tabbed as $120 million.

A groundbreaking was held July 15 at the site of the former U.S. Pipe.

When the stadium is completed, it will become the new home of the AA minor league Chattanooga Lookouts.