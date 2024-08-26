Fundraiser Started By Daughter Of Woman Beaten To Death With A Rock

A fundraiser has been started by the family of the woman who was beaten to death under a bridge in Whitfield County on Wednesday.

Fred Edward Sherman, Jr., 54, of Dalton has been charged with the death of 50-year-old Luz Divina Ramirez.

The victim's daughter said on a GoFundMe account, "On Aug. 21, 2024 my mother Luz Divina Ramirez had her life so brutally taken from her. We initially planned to cremate her and the costs of that would have been covered but it came to light that she had expressed at once to extended family that she did not want to be cremated as it goes against her religious beliefs.

"I want to honor her wishes and religious beliefs by giving her the burial she deserves. With the change in plans we’re aware it’s going to be more costly but until the autopsy is finished and her body is collected by the funeral home we won’t know the specifics of it all so we are starting this fund raiser off low and may come back to adjust as needed.

"She was unaware just how many people loved her and her humor and always felt so hated but the love everyone has showed her since the news broke has moved us to tears. We are so thankful for all the love and kind words. And thankful for WCSO and the GBI for moving so fast in this case and arresting the monster who took her from us."

The GoFundMe account is here.