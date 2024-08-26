Woman Killed After Riding Bicycle Onto Lee Highway In Cleveland

A woman has been killed after she rode a bicycle onto South Lee Highway in Cleveland and was struck by a car.

In the incident at 4:07p.m. on Monday, the Cleveland Police Department responded to South Lee Highway near the Budget Inn in reference to a crash with injuries. Responding officers encountered a female deceased on the side of the road.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Crash Response Team, along with the Crime Scene Unit, responded to process the scene.



Based on the preliminary investigation, the woman was riding a bicycle in the parking lot of the Budget Inn when she exited the parking lot onto South Lee Highway. She was struck by a Dodge Ram that was traveling south.

The female bicycle rider was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation by the crash team.