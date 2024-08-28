Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
13203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BORAN, STACEY RICHARD
1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRIDGES, QUATANGELA RESHONDA
22 STARVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA GA)
BROWN, COLTON VANCE
3586 HENSON GAP DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BUOYMASTER, BRANDON MATTHEW
10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795606
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARTER, CODY
224 BOWMAN LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER, HEIDI FRANCES
65 BEDFORS PLACE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COUNTER, GARY ROBERT
310 STRINGER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE
1514 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO, TOMMY SERVIN
2492 PRAIRIE HILL DR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN
2105 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063243
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY
10005 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAIL TO APPEAR (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
GLOVER, JAMES KELLY
90 ADAMS RUN LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 14 REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ISAAC, ASHLEY NICOLE
1024 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
JONES, RICHARD COOPER
1307 RENAISSANCE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOYNER, KEVIN LEE
215 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
912 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY
5500 DUMSEY LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
4450 PENN ROAD MONTGOMERY, 36116
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSUAL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING)
LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
4062 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
LEETH, ALICIA NESCHELLE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE, APT 31 CHATTANOOGA, 374063324
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN
511 SOUTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL
4607 KEMPER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCNABB, MICHAEL SHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO
1807 PIGRAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053996
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NELSON WEAVER, SHANAHJ LAUREN
708 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101848
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL
THEFT OVER 1000
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM OVER 1000
OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE
1617 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PALMER, ELLIS ALEXANDER
1615 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042511
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RANDOLPH, DEBORAH MELINDA
7707 LEE HWY APT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM
1279 CATOOSA PARKWAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBINSON, WAYNE NM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ROGERS, BILLY CHASE
2102 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042205
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANCHEZ JERONIMO, KAYRON OTONIEL
724 MARLEYWAY EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SCOTT, JAMES DARREN
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILVA, ANALI
1207 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH, KELIA ALEXIS
1526 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD FLINTSTONE,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
FALSE REPORTS
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
STANLEY, MICHON TOWRY
5720 BOBWHITE LN DOUGLASVILLE, 30135
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STEWART, KENNETH DEAN
3705 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TATE, TRAVIS NEAL
1279 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THRASH, MARSHA LYNN
9388 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WALLER, COREY LEE
326 WYNN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR
329 COUNTY ROAD 850 ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, KEVIN JAMES PATRICK
701 NORTH GERMAINTOWN APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
WELLS, HEIDI MARIE
2603 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
