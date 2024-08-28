Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BORAN, STACEY RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/09/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRIDGES, QUATANGELA RESHONDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/22/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA GA) CARTER, CODY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CARTER, HEIDI FRANCES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, JAYLIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/24/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COUNTER, GARY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/20/1963

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/27/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO, TOMMY SERVIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/25/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/02/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GLOVER, JAMES KELLY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/05/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, RICHARD COOPER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/22/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOYNER, KEVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/26/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAND, DWIGHT KEITH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSUAL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING) LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEETH, ALICIA NESCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/19/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCNABB, MICHAEL SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PALMER, ELLIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RANDOLPH, DEBORAH MELINDA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/28/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ROBINSON, WAYNE NM

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) ROGERS, BILLY CHASE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/10/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SCOTT, JAMES DARREN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/22/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVA, ANALI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/27/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SMITH, KELIA ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT STANLEY, MICHON TOWRY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/22/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE STEWART, KENNETH DEAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/14/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE THRASH, MARSHA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/30/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S WALLER, COREY LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/12/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WEBB, KEVIN JAMES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



