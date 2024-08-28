Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR 
13203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BORAN, STACEY RICHARD 
1436 PRYORS COVE RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BRIDGES, QUATANGELA RESHONDA 
22 STARVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA GA)

BROWN, COLTON VANCE 
3586 HENSON GAP DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BUOYMASTER, BRANDON MATTHEW 
10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795606 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARTER, CODY 
224 BOWMAN LANE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CARTER, HEIDI FRANCES 
65 BEDFORS PLACE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COUNTER, GARY ROBERT 
310 STRINGER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE 
1514 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO, TOMMY SERVIN 
2492 PRAIRIE HILL DR ANTIOCH, 37013 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS DRIVING

DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN 
2105 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063243 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY 
10005 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN 
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAIL TO APPEAR (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

GLOVER, JAMES KELLY 
90 ADAMS RUN LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 14 REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ISAAC, ASHLEY NICOLE 
1024 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

JONES, RICHARD COOPER 
1307 RENAISSANCE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOYNER, KEVIN LEE 
215 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KERR, JAMES MICHAEL 
912 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY 
5500 DUMSEY LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAND, DWIGHT KEITH 
4450 PENN ROAD MONTGOMERY, 36116 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSUAL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING)

LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM 
4062 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, RANDY LEE 
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

LEETH, ALICIA NESCHELLE 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE, APT 31 CHATTANOOGA, 374063324 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN 
511 SOUTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL 
4607 KEMPER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCNABB, MICHAEL SHAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO 
1807 PIGRAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE 
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053996 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

NELSON WEAVER, SHANAHJ LAUREN 
708 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101848 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL
THEFT OVER 1000
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM OVER 1000

OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE 
1617 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PALMER, ELLIS ALEXANDER 
1615 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042511 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON 
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RANDOLPH, DEBORAH MELINDA 
7707 LEE HWY APT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM 
1279 CATOOSA PARKWAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBINSON, WAYNE NM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ROGERS, BILLY CHASE 
2102 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042205 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANCHEZ JERONIMO, KAYRON OTONIEL 
724 MARLEYWAY EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SCOTT, JAMES DARREN 
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVA, ANALI 
1207 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SMITH, KELIA ALEXIS 
1526 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD FLINTSTONE, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FALSE REPORTS
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

STANLEY, MICHON TOWRY 
5720 BOBWHITE LN DOUGLASVILLE, 30135 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STEWART, KENNETH DEAN 
3705 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TATE, TRAVIS NEAL 
1279 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THRASH, MARSHA LYNN 
9388 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

WALLER, COREY LEE 
326 WYNN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR 
329 COUNTY ROAD 850 ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, KEVIN JAMES PATRICK 
701 NORTH GERMAINTOWN APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

WELLS, HEIDI MARIE 
2603 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BORAN, STACEY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRIDGES, QUATANGELA RESHONDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA GA)
CARTER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER, HEIDI FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, JAYLIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/24/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COUNTER, GARY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/20/1963
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/27/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO, TOMMY SERVIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/25/2003
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GLOVER, JAMES KELLY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/05/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, RICHARD COOPER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/22/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOYNER, KEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSUAL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING)
LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEETH, ALICIA NESCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCKINNEY, JE MARIE MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCNABB, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PALMER, ELLIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RANDOLPH, DEBORAH MELINDA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/28/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBINSON, WAYNE NM
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ROGERS, BILLY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/10/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCOTT, JAMES DARREN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILVA, ANALI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/27/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH, KELIA ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
STANLEY, MICHON TOWRY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEWART, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THRASH, MARSHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WALLER, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WEBB, KEVIN JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR




