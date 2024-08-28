Eversole Gets New Term As County Commission Chairman

The County Commission on Wednesday gave Jeff Eversole a new term as chairman.

He was challenged by Joe Graham, who only received his own vote and that of Mike Chauncey.

Tim Smith was selected as vice chairman.

Commissioner Graham nominated Commissioner Chauncey for vice chairman, but all the votes were for Commissioner Smith.

The vote was planned for next Wednesday, however Chairman Eversole asked that it be moved up because Commissioner Steve Highlander will be absent next week. Commissioner Highlander had inquired about voting over the telephone, but County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said that is not allowed.