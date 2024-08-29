CPD Says Chattanooga State Lockdown Thursday Due To Caller Demanding Payment And Threatening To Harm Students

Chattanooga State officials around 12:30 p.m. said the campus is now safe, after it was put on lock down earlier today.

A Facebook post from the college at 12:33 p.m. said, "We can confirm that the campus is safe, but everyone should continue to shelter in place until lockdown is officially lifted."

Another post from college officials at 1:06 p.m. said, "TigerAlert: Lockdown lifted. Classes are cancelled. College is closed today - 08/29/2024. Supports for students & employees available. Please check email."

The Chattanooga Police Department released a statement saying, "On August 29, 2024, at 10:02 a.m., Chattanooga police received multiple calls about a potential gunman on the campus at Chattanooga State Community College at 4501 Amnicola Highway. The caller demanded payment and threatened to harm students if payment wasn't received.



"CPD, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, responded to the campus, and the campus was placed on lockdown per campus protocol.



"Law enforcement extensively searched the campus but did not locate a credible threat. The lockdown has now been lifted. Chattanooga State and the Hamilton County Department of Education has provided additional information for students and parents who were affected by the lockdown.



"The Chattanooga Police Department, Chattanooga State Police and federal partners will continue the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Earlier on Thursday some staff members advised there was an active shooter on campus. Students and staff were told to shelter in place and lock their doors. Multiple police and emergency vehicles were at the campus.

Chattanooga State released the following statement:

"The safety of our college community is ChattState’s number one priority at all times, and Thursday’s incident confirmed that the College’s crisis procedures are effective in maintaining campus security.

"ChattState is grateful to the many law enforcement agencies and emergency response teams that responded to Thursday’s threat.



“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the many agencies and individuals who worked hard to protect our students, employees, and the entire campus community,” said Rebecca Ashford, Ed.D., president of ChattState. “While we now know that today’s threat was not legitimate, it served as a reminder of the many brave law enforcement and other first responders who stand ready to protect our community.”



"Classes at ChattState are canceled for the remainder of the day and campus will be closed. We will reopen with normal operations on Friday, August 30, however the Child Development Center will be closed. Faculty and supervisors will be flexible to accommodate student and employee needs because of today’s incident.



"Counseling services are available in the Student Support Center for students and in the Belonging Center for employees today until 4 p.m., and again tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 30, beginning at 9 a.m.



"ChattState remains committed to providing a safe and secure place to learn and work. Any person with a safety concern should report it immediately by contacting campus police at 423-595-3651 or calling 911."



