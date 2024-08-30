Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, APRIL PATRICA
1262 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BRUMFIELD, TYRONE
7005 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON
44 BLUFF VIEW CIR FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS
1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLOYD, DENNIS FRANKLIN
5225 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374115302
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FLUELLEN, MCKAYLA
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 518 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GILES, AARON SCOTT
2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GONZALEZ, HARRISON
5969 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
HALL, RANDY SCOTT
17945 SHADY HILLS ROAD SPRING FIELD, 34610
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HUNT, KAITLYN E
83 WILDALOU DRIVE CHICKMAUGMA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, KODI DELON
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, AARON CORNEILIUS
1128 TIFTONIA VIEW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE
1502 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOVE, STEVE BENTON
1310 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215490
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
245 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER
11557 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE
2258 NORTH SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORRISON, ERIC RAY
505 BAKER LN WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OLSON, DENISE A
1303 COPELAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
PARKER, JAMES LLOYD
1706 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 373434933
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
3707 OLMSTED DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENFE
ROSARIO, MARIO PEREZ
1912 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RUE, AUSTIN
1401 STRATTON PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
(VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
2210 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER
7433 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODEN, JEFFERSON GAGE
907 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXICATION
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOIXATION
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION
VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION (08 OR GREATER)
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, APRIL PATRICA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- FORGERY
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|BRUMFIELD, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
|
|ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLUELLEN, MCKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
|
|HALL, RANDY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HOLLOWAY, CHARLES ZANIEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JOHNSON, KODI DELON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, AARON CORNEILIUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOVE, STEVE BENTON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/02/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|
|MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORRISON, ERIC RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|OLSON, DENISE A
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, JAMES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENFE
|
|ROSARIO, MARIO PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/02/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|RUE, AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/19/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- (VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODEN, JEFFERSON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXCIATION
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXIATION
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION (08 OR GREATER)
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFULENCE
|