Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, APRIL PATRICA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
  • EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BRUMFIELD, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLUELLEN, MCKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
HALL, RANDY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HOLLOWAY, CHARLES ZANIEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, KODI DELON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, AARON CORNEILIUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOVE, STEVE BENTON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/02/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORRISON, ERIC RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OLSON, DENISE A
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
PARKER, JAMES LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENFE
ROSARIO, MARIO PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/02/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RUE, AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/19/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • (VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODEN, JEFFERSON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXCIATION
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXIATION
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION (08 OR GREATER)
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFULENCE





