Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON, APRIL PATRICA

1262 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY

EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



BRUMFIELD, TYRONE

7005 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON

44 BLUFF VIEW CIR FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL

3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH



ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS

1695 FINEOUT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FLOYD, DENNIS FRANKLIN

5225 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374115302

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FLUELLEN, MCKAYLA

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 518 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GILES, AARON SCOTT

2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GONZALEZ, HARRISON

5969 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON

1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY



HALL, RANDY SCOTT

17945 SHADY HILLS ROAD SPRING FIELD, 34610

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HICKS, BRIAN LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HUNT, KAITLYN E

83 WILDALOU DRIVE CHICKMAUGMA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JOHNSON, KODI DELON

6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JONES, AARON CORNEILIUS

1128 TIFTONIA VIEW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE

1502 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LOVE, STEVE BENTON

1310 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215490

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY



MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

245 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER

11557 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE

2258 NORTH SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MORRISON, ERIC RAY

505 BAKER LN WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, APRIL PATRICA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY

EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD BRUMFIELD, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/28/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BURCHFIELD, MICHAEL JAMISON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/25/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH ELSEA, MITCHELL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FLUELLEN, MCKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GILES, AARON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/28/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAVES, ANDREW HARRISON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY HALL, RANDY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/18/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HOLLOWAY, CHARLES ZANIEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/06/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNSON, KODI DELON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/01/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JONES, AARON CORNEILIUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOVE, STEVE BENTON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/02/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/13/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/01/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MORGAN, ELIZABETH JAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORRISON, ERIC RAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/23/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS OLSON, DENISE A

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/12/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING PARKER, JAMES LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/25/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENFE ROSARIO, MARIO PEREZ

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/02/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RUE, AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/19/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

(VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODEN, JEFFERSON GAGE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2024

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXCIATION

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXIATION

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION

VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY INTOXICATION (08 OR GREATER)

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEADLY WEAPON

DRIVING UNDER THE INFULENCE







