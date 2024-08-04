Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BROOKS, MICHAEL AMANDEUS

2411 WEST 95TH TERRACE BLANIAN, 98230

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE



BROWNING, CANDI RENEE

231 STACKSTONE DRIVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS METH RESALE

POSS MARIJUANA RESALE



BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT

279 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID

1410 JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081419

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CUSTER, ARSENIO DANTE

7121 TYNER RD Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRURY, MICHAEL CHASE2220 CHATTANOOGA RD DALTON, 30722Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUFF, MARTY RAY5942 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV XANAXPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: UTCFAILURE TO APPEARGOINS, SAERI GRACE155 PULLANE DRIVE DAYTON,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSGROGINS, KYMEISHA BRESHAY2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYHASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMASHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYHILL, CHARLES WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374123815Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJAEGER, CHASTITY DIEN4205 HILL SAVING ROAD LOT 62 BUCHANNAN, 49107Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLUNSFORD, JULIE ANN727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTYOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYMAJKA, MARCUS JAY3188 MIDWAY RD SMITHVILLE, 37166Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON2304 NORTH HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHRISTAIN CO KENTUCKMCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY1432 SHAWHAN TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112222Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLER, ANTHONY TATE635 ALLEN BEND DR SMITHVILLE, 37166Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSITORR, MEASHA ROY ILLE TRAYSHAN1118 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE1664 GREENDALE WAY Hixson, 373434850Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPETERS, COREY DEMOND823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO6823 BACON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREREGISTER, JESSE JAMES119 LAKE FOREST BIRCHWOOD, 37322Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORRINEHART, MISTY LUV7607 METHADONE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANASTEWART, JOSEPH W3318 STONECREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSTRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS7235 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULTSUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE231 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYILLEGAL PARKINGSCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONSCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWHITE, GRACE LEVITA1209 SHERIDAN AVENUE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITTEN, JUDY ELAINE1709 ELLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, MICHAEL AMANDEUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE BROWNING, CANDI RENEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSS METH RESALE

POSS MARIJUANA RESALE CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DRURY, MICHAEL CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRESHAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HILL, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JAEGER, CHASTITY DIEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LUNSFORD, JULIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY MAJKA, MARCUS JAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHRISTAIN CO KENTUCK MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLER, ANTHONY TATE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT ORR, MEASHA ROY ILLE TRAYSHAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/13/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PETERS, COREY DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE STEWART, JOSEPH W

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/03/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

ILLEGAL PARKING

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WHITE, GRACE LEVITA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITTEN, JUDY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/02/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





