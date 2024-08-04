Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, August 4, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BROOKS, MICHAEL AMANDEUS 
2411 WEST 95TH TERRACE BLANIAN, 98230 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

BROWNING, CANDI RENEE 
231 STACKSTONE DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS METH RESALE
POSS MARIJUANA RESALE

BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT 
279 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID 
1410 JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CUSTER, ARSENIO DANTE 
7121 TYNER RD Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRURY, MICHAEL CHASE 
2220 CHATTANOOGA RD DALTON, 30722 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUFF, MARTY RAY 
5942 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV XANAX
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOINS, SAERI GRACE 
155 PULLANE DRIVE DAYTON, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRESHAY 
2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

HILL, CHARLES WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374123815 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JAEGER, CHASTITY DIEN 
4205 HILL SAVING ROAD LOT 62 BUCHANNAN, 49107 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LUNSFORD, JULIE ANN 
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MAJKA, MARCUS JAY 
3188 MIDWAY RD SMITHVILLE, 37166 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON 
2304 NORTH HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHRISTAIN CO KENTUCK

MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1432 SHAWHAN TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112222 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, ANTHONY TATE 
635 ALLEN BEND DR SMITHVILLE, 37166 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

ORR, MEASHA ROY ILLE TRAYSHAN 
1118 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY Hixson, 373434850 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PETERS, COREY DEMOND 
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO 
6823 BACON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTER, JESSE JAMES 
119 LAKE FOREST BIRCHWOOD, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

RINEHART, MISTY LUV 
7607 METHADONE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA

STEWART, JOSEPH W 
3318 STONECREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS 
7235 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE 
231 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ILLEGAL PARKING
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WHITE, GRACE LEVITA 
1209 SHERIDAN AVENUE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITTEN, JUDY ELAINE 
1709 ELLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

