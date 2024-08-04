Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BROOKS, MICHAEL AMANDEUS
2411 WEST 95TH TERRACE BLANIAN, 98230
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
BROWNING, CANDI RENEE
231 STACKSTONE DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS METH RESALE
POSS MARIJUANA RESALE
BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT
279 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID
1410 JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CUSTER, ARSENIO DANTE
7121 TYNER RD Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRURY, MICHAEL CHASE
2220 CHATTANOOGA RD DALTON, 30722
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUFF, MARTY RAY
5942 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV XANAX
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOINS, SAERI GRACE
155 PULLANE DRIVE DAYTON,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRESHAY
2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374123815
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JAEGER, CHASTITY DIEN
4205 HILL SAVING ROAD LOT 62 BUCHANNAN, 49107
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LUNSFORD, JULIE ANN
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MAJKA, MARCUS JAY
3188 MIDWAY RD SMITHVILLE, 37166
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON
2304 NORTH HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHRISTAIN CO KENTUCK
MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1432 SHAWHAN TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112222
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, ANTHONY TATE
635 ALLEN BEND DR SMITHVILLE, 37166
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT
ORR, MEASHA ROY ILLE TRAYSHAN
1118 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
1664 GREENDALE WAY Hixson, 373434850
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PETERS, COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO
6823 BACON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTER, JESSE JAMES
119 LAKE FOREST BIRCHWOOD, 37322
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
RINEHART, MISTY LUV
7607 METHADONE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA
STEWART, JOSEPH W
3318 STONECREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS
7235 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE
231 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ILLEGAL PARKING
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WHITE, GRACE LEVITA
1209 SHERIDAN AVENUE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITTEN, JUDY ELAINE
1709 ELLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
