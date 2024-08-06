Man With Prior Federal Gun Conviction Charged In Wilcox Boulevard Shooting

A man with a prior federal gun conviction has been charged in the incident in which two people were shot on Wilcox Boulevard early Monday morning.

Adrian Ausberry, 43, of 3728 Mark Twain Circle, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, vandalism, driving on a revoked or suspended license and reckless endangerment.

Ausberry just got off his federal probation supervision on April 26.

At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to 3230 Wilcox Blvd., on a shots fired call.

A female was located with a gunshot wound to her leg. Another call came in of a man who had also been shot and was at a nearby location. He had been shot in the face.

Witnesses said they observed Ausberry and the man who was shot in an altercation before Ausberry pulled a gun and began firing.

The woman who was shot said Ausberry is her previous boyfriend and the man who was shot is her current boyfriend.

The new boyfriend said he confronted Ausberry about harassing the woman. He said they began struggling over a gun that Ausberry had brandishing. He said Ausberry fired multiple times.

He said he was shot in the face after running to his vehicle.

The woman said she began running from the scene, then realized she was shot in the leg.

Police said the incident occurred in the middle of a heavily-populated parking lot outside a nightclub.

Ausberry was given a 115-month sentence in Federal Court after Chattanooga Police went to his home on a drugs search on Feb. 8, 2017, and found a loaded Glock handgun that was under the seat cushion where he was sitting.

Ausberry had prior felony convictions for cocaine for resale and reckless aggravated assault.

His federal sentence was reduced to 80 months on Nov. 20, 2021.

