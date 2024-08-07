County Commission To Name General Sessions Court Judge To Fill McVeagh Vacancy

The County Commission will select an attorney to fill the seat in General Sessions Court that Judge Alex McVeagh will be vacating.

Judge McVeagh will be sworn in on Sept. 1 to the Circuit Court judge, Division III, seat that was given up by Judge Marie Williams.

Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said applications are now being taken from qualified attorneys interested in the appointment.

The "letters of interest" and resumes are to be filed with the County Commission Office, 401 Hamilton County Courthouse.

The applications will close on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

The commissioners can then arrange individual interviews with the applicants.

On Aug. 19 each commission member is to submit a list of up to five choices.

The top six candidates from all the lists will then be interviewed by the commission at a meeting on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.

The commission will then vote on a selection on Aug. 28.

The appointee will serve until the August 2026 general election.

The winner of that election will serve until 2030, which is when the McVeagh term is set to expire.