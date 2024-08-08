City Only Gets 2 Bidders For Major Job Refurbishing Walnut Street Bridge

The city only got two bids for the major job of refurbishing the popular Walnut Street Bridge.

Bell & Associates started off the 2 p.m. bid opening at City Hall with an eye-popping offering of just over $51 million.

City officials earlier mentioned a possible $31 million pricetag for the lengthy work.

The second - and final - bid read aloud by City Purchasing Agent Debbie Talley was $34.4 million by Southern Road and Bridge.

Officials have said the bridge will be partially closed during the much-needed renovation.

The "Walking Bridge" that connects downtown with North Chattanooga has been listed in the Top 10 of America's most iconic public spaces.

Exact tabulations were:

Bell & Associates $51,036,709

Southern Road and Bridge $34,658,886

Bell & Associates Construction is located in Brentwood, Tn.

Southern Road and Bridge has its headquarters in Tarpon Springs, Fla.