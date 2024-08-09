Braves, Reds To Play 1st Major League Baseball Game In Tennessee Next Aug. 2

Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a regular season game in theMLB Speedway Classic at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

He said, "This historic announcement marks the first American or National League game played in Tennessee.

“Tennessee has a remarkable history of hosting sporting events on the national stage, and we’re honored to announce the first Major League Baseball game of its kind in state history.

“Baseball is a great American brand that belongs in Tennessee, and we look forward to welcoming Reds and Braves fans to Bristol while ensuring continued economic growth and prosperity across the Volunteer State.”

The MLB Speedway Classic is the second event to be awarded funding from the Special Event Fund. In 2022, Governor Lee partnered with the General Assembly to appropriate $25 million in the state budget for a fund designed to attract and retain high-profile events that deliver significant economic impact, create jobs, and showcase the state to a global audience. The Special Event Fund is a competitive, incentive-based grant program tied to measurable performance outcomes. Eligible events will generate direct economic impact greater than $10 million, and a net economic benefit of at least $1 million in state tax revenue.

“We are home to the best sports fans in the nation, and now they—along with thousands of fans from around the globe—will get to experience Major League Baseball here for the very first time,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “This is a home run for Tennessee residents and visitors. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our businesses and communities, and will no doubt be another landmark sporting event at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

A major league field will be constructed across the famed track at Bristol Motor Speedway, one of the largest sporting venues in the world.

The MLB Speedway Classic will include a range of festivities, including a musical presence in the “birthplace of country music.”

“Major League Baseball is excited to deliver a special game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a unique setting that sports fans will remember forever,” said Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Commissioner of Baseball. “The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets. We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music, and community in Tennessee and across the region.”

Officials said, "As Tennessee’s second largest industry, tourism is a significant contributor to the state’s overall economic development and vitality. In 2023, tourism in Tennessee generated a record $30.6 billion in direct visitor pending, with 144 million visitors according to Tourism Economics. Visitor spending generated $3.2 billion in direct state and local tax revenues in 2023."