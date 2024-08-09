HCSO Investigation Leads To Grand Jury Indictment On Sexual-Related Charges

In February of this year, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services became aware of allegations that indicated Thomas Edward Tucker, (56), of Soddy Daisy, had previous relations with minors that were sexual in nature.

During the course of the investigation into these allegations, detectives developed information indicating Tucker had multiple sexual encounters with at least three teenage victims over a period of several years.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury heard testimony in the case and subsequently issued indictments charging Tucker with the following:

Two Counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor

14 Counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure

Seven Counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure

On Friday Tucker turned himself in at the Hamilton County Jail and was booked on the aforementioned charges.

As this is an ongoing investigation involving juvenile victims, no additional information will be made available.



