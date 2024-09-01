Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABIGAI, JAVI
307 NELSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADKINS, SIERRA D
1029 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BALENTINE, KENNETH SCOTT
1612 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING (65/45)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BERGHERM, WILLIAM G
10047 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN
2220 EST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN
306 VALLEY VIEW AVE HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, ARIETTA RENEE
5671 JONQUIL LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE
4374 BASS MCHAN DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
CONNER, ALISHA B
2109 ALLISON DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 FEN
DAVES, RONALD GORDON
2111 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL
4816 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FORD, CHASE JACOB
4361 STATE HIGHWAY 30 W DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
SPEEDING (150/70)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY
2302 LYNDON AVE APT #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
GARRETT, TRISTIAN TYLER
127 GOODSON AVENUE APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
GARRIDO, MINDY KRISTIN
6696 GRAPESHOT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAVITT, KENSLEY NICOLE
424 SWEET PECAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION
GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRELL, TIFFANY P
236 JOHNSON ROAD NORTH CHATTSWORTH, 30711
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HYMON, MALIK J
4910 WOODLINE VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE
3903 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
JONES, CLYDE MORRIS
4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLEY, JAMES TYLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW
5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
KIDNAPPING
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOPOPOLO, BRITTNEY JOANNA
1605 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045137
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GEOR
MANGHANE, KEATON
2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCRACKEN, JAMYIA UNIQUE
550 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
MIRANDA, LUIS GABRIEL
3713 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, BRIDGETTE ALEXIS
897 MILL WEE HOLLOW RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
107 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIPER, LARRY ALBERT
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL
3411 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
REYNOSO DE LEON, YOSSQUYN
3913 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD
900 BROOK RUN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
SUPPA, DYLAN ANTHONY
729 WEST FRENWOOD DR TORONTO, 43964
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE
153 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VARGAS, JOVANY JAVIER
350 WATERWALK APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WOLF, SETH RYAN
5584 COLEMAN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
WYNN, ERIC LONTAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
2103 KIRBY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
