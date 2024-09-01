Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ABIGAI, JAVI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/31/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADKINS, SIERRA D

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BERGHERM, WILLIAM G

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, ARIETTA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/14/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/24/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $ CONNER, ALISHA B

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 FEN CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVES, RONALD GORDON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/05/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FORD, CHASE JACOB

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

SPEEDING (150/70)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRAG RACING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER HARRELL, TIFFANY P

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/10/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HOANG, LOI DAI

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/28/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HYMON, MALIK J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, CLYDE MORRIS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/12/1967

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KELLEY, JAMES TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

KIDNAPPING

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOPOPOLO, BRITTNEY JOANNA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GEOR MANGHANE, KEATON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCRACKEN, JAMYIA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT MIRANDA, LUIS GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, BRIDGETTE ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING REYNOSO DE LEON, YOSSQUYN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/27/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRAG RACING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING TARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VARGAS, JOVANY JAVIER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/17/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WOLF, SETH RYAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WYNN, ERIC LONTAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





