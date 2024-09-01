Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, September 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABIGAI, JAVI 
307 NELSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADKINS, SIERRA D 
1029 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE 
2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BALENTINE, KENNETH SCOTT 
1612 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING (65/45)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BERGHERM, WILLIAM G 
10047 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN 
2220 EST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN 
306 VALLEY VIEW AVE HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, ARIETTA RENEE 
5671 JONQUIL LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COCHRAN, BARRY EUGENE 
4374 BASS MCHAN DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $

CONNER, ALISHA B 
2109 ALLISON DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37804 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418 FEN

DAVES, RONALD GORDON 
2111 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

DAVIS, RASHAD CANTREL 
4816 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161953 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FORD, CHASE JACOB 
4361 STATE HIGHWAY 30 W DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
SPEEDING (150/70)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY 
2302 LYNDON AVE APT #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

GARRETT, TRISTIAN TYLER 
127 GOODSON AVENUE APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH

GARRIDO, MINDY KRISTIN 
6696 GRAPESHOT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAVITT, KENSLEY NICOLE 
424 SWEET PECAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION

GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRELL, TIFFANY P 
236 JOHNSON ROAD NORTH CHATTSWORTH, 30711 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HYMON, MALIK J 
4910 WOODLINE VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE 
3903 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

JONES, CLYDE MORRIS 
4507 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KELLEY, JAMES TYLER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW 
5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
KIDNAPPING
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOPOPOLO, BRITTNEY JOANNA 
1605 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045137 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GEOR

MANGHANE, KEATON 
2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCRACKEN, JAMYIA UNIQUE 
550 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

MIRANDA, LUIS GABRIEL 
3713 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, BRIDGETTE ALEXIS 
897 MILL WEE HOLLOW RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY 
107 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIPER, LARRY ALBERT 
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL 
3411 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

REYNOSO DE LEON, YOSSQUYN 
3913 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHIPLEY, PHILLIP CHAD 
900 BROOK RUN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING

SUPPA, DYLAN ANTHONY 
729 WEST FRENWOOD DR TORONTO, 43964 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TARVER, DEANGELO DEWAYNE 
153 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VARGAS, JOVANY JAVIER 
350 WATERWALK APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WOLF, SETH RYAN 
5584 COLEMAN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

WYNN, ERIC LONTAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA 
2103 KIRBY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

