Fire Damages St. Elmo Home Late Saturday Night

A large house fire overnight in St. Elmo resulted in a response from the Chattanooga Fire Department and other agencies that spanned several hours.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home in the 4300 block of St. Elmo Avenue. Engine 14 arrived on scene and found heavy smoke showing and a fully-involved basement fire. The residence was empty and undergoing renovations.

A water supply was quickly established and E14 attempted an interior attack, but realized the fire had already started to vent out the right side of the structure. The decision was made to go defensive due to unsafe conditions. Crews used handlines and a master stream. Firefighters also sprayed down adjacent houses to protect them from radiant heat. Overhaul was completed by Public Works with an excavator.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 14, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, HCEMS, and CFD’s Operations Chief responded. The Air Pollution Control Bureau, Building Inspectors, EPB, and Chattanooga Gas were also involved in the response. Emergency personnel were on the scene for more than five hours.