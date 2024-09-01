Latest Headlines

Fire Damages St. Elmo Home Late Saturday Night

  • Sunday, September 1, 2024
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A large house fire overnight in St. Elmo resulted in a response from the Chattanooga Fire Department and other agencies that spanned several hours.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home in the 4300 block of St. Elmo Avenue. Engine 14 arrived on scene and found heavy smoke showing and a fully-involved basement fire. The residence was empty and undergoing renovations.

A water supply was quickly established and E14 attempted an interior attack, but realized the fire had already started to vent out the right side of the structure. The decision was made to go defensive due to unsafe conditions. Crews used handlines and a master stream. Firefighters also sprayed down adjacent houses to protect them from radiant heat. Overhaul was completed by Public Works with an excavator.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 14, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, HCEMS, and CFD’s Operations Chief responded. The Air Pollution Control Bureau, Building Inspectors, EPB, and Chattanooga Gas were also involved in the response. Emergency personnel were on the scene for more than five hours.

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
Latest Headlines
Fire Damages St. Elmo Home Late Saturday Night
Fire Damages St. Elmo Home Late Saturday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2024
Chattanoogan.com Celebrates 25th Anniversary
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2024
Soddy Daisy Sweeps to Silver Division Title At Choo Choo Classic
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/1/2024
#15 Vols Dominate Mocs In Season Opener, 69-3
#15 Vols Dominate Mocs In Season Opener, 69-3
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2024
Barons Top Lookouts 5-2
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Survive To Win At Lexington SC In Penalty Kicks
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABIGAI, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

Ooltewah Man Sentenced To 32 Years For Exploitation Of A Minor And Child Pornography Charges
  • 8/30/2024

Dewayne Douglas Price, Jr., 42, of Ooltewah, was sentenced on Friday by the Travis R. McDonough, Chief United States District Court Judge, in the United States District Court at Chattanooga, ... more

Breaking News
Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of LaFayette Pharmacist Almost 25 Years Ago
  • 8/30/2024
Arrest Made In Incident In Which Woman Was Shot In Back On Brainerd Road
Arrest Made In Incident In Which Woman Was Shot In Back On Brainerd Road
  • 8/30/2024
Woman Facing 9 Charges In Connection With Shooting At Westside Flag Pole
Woman Facing 9 Charges In Connection With Shooting At Westside Flag Pole
  • 8/30/2024
Man Who Was Driving When 2 Buddies Were Killed Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges
Man Who Was Driving When 2 Buddies Were Killed Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges
  • 8/30/2024
Alabama Man Arrested In 2000 Murder Of LaFayette Woman, Julie McDonald
Alabama Man Arrested In 2000 Murder Of LaFayette Woman, Julie McDonald
  • 8/30/2024
Opinion
25 Years Of Chattanoogan.com - And Responses
  • 9/1/2024
Mayor Kelly Learns A Lesson
  • 8/31/2024
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign
  • 8/31/2024
Murder Rate Surge
  • 8/31/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Cost Of Living
  • 8/31/2024
Sports
Barons Top Lookouts 5-2
  • 9/1/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Turned It On In Opener
Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Turned It On In Opener
  • 8/31/2024
Vols Defeat Mocs In Season Opener, 69-3
  • 8/31/2024
Lookouts New Starter Sikkema Leads Team To 2-1 Win
  • 8/31/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Survive To Win At Lexington SC In Penalty Kicks
  • 9/1/2024
Happenings
The Man At The Helm Of Chattanoogan.com
The Man At The Helm Of Chattanoogan.com
  • 9/1/2024
Jen Gienapp: 2 Decades With A Quarter-Century-Old Newspaper
Jen Gienapp: 2 Decades With A Quarter-Century-Old Newspaper
  • 9/1/2024
Largest Expansion In Chattanooga Zoo History Officially Open
Largest Expansion In Chattanooga Zoo History Officially Open
  • 8/31/2024
Upcoming Special Event Related Road Closures Announced
  • 8/31/2024
Profiles Of Valor: 13 American Patriots
Profiles Of Valor: 13 American Patriots
  • 8/30/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 8/30/2024
Fred Gault: My 2nd Media Career Was At The Morning Newspaper
Fred Gault: My 2nd Media Career Was At The Morning Newspaper
  • 8/29/2024
Reflection Riding Announces Fall 2024 Campfire Concert Series
Reflection Riding Announces Fall 2024 Campfire Concert Series
  • 8/30/2024
Obvious Dad Merging With Southern Exposure
  • 8/29/2024
Audacy Launches Olivia 98.1 As Tribute To Hometown Olympian’s Historic Triumph Aug.30-Sept. 3
Audacy Launches Olivia 98.1 As Tribute To Hometown Olympian’s Historic Triumph Aug.30-Sept. 3
  • 8/29/2024
Opinion
25 Years Of Chattanoogan.com - And Responses
  • 9/1/2024
Mayor Kelly Learns A Lesson
  • 8/31/2024
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign
  • 8/31/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter To Visit Cocoa Asante Aug. 29
  • 8/28/2024
Allee Herron Receives Perfect Score On LSAT
  • 8/28/2024
Ken Hartley Named Certified Speaking Professional
  • 8/28/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 22-28
  • 8/29/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/29/2024
Student Scene
CSCC's DeVette Carter Named EMS Program Director Of The Year
CSCC's DeVette Carter Named EMS Program Director Of The Year
  • 8/29/2024
ESL Classes To Begin At Lee Sept. 10
ESL Classes To Begin At Lee Sept. 10
  • 8/29/2024
New Literacy Tutoring Program Piloted By Chattanooga 2.0 Scaled To 12 Local Schools
New Literacy Tutoring Program Piloted By Chattanooga 2.0 Scaled To 12 Local Schools
  • 8/28/2024
Living Well
Parents Of Children Lost To Fentanyl Overdoses Seek To Raise Awareness
Parents Of Children Lost To Fentanyl Overdoses Seek To Raise Awareness
  • 8/31/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities To Celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 8-14
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities To Celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 8-14
  • 8/30/2024
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
  • 8/29/2024
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Program Is Sept. 9
  • 8/31/2024
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
  • 8/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
  • 8/29/2024
Outdoors
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Opening Of The Corbettas At Enterprise Disc Golf Course
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Opening Of The Corbettas At Enterprise Disc Golf Course
  • 8/31/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Sept. 9
  • 8/30/2024
Chattanooga Hockey Presents Grand Re-Opening Celebration Sept. 8
  • 8/29/2024
Travel
Cool Things To Do For Southern Californians 48: San Gabriel Valley
Cool Things To Do For Southern Californians 48: San Gabriel Valley
  • 8/31/2024
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
  • 8/29/2024
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
Church
Pastor Speaks On Daniel At 1st Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/31/2024
Union Hill To Hold Annual Men’s And Women’s Day Sept. 8
  • 8/30/2024
Union Gospel Mission Receives $5,000 Matching Gift Toward 10th Annual Labor Day BBQ Fundraiser
Union Gospel Mission Receives $5,000 Matching Gift Toward 10th Annual Labor Day BBQ Fundraiser
  • 8/30/2024
Obituaries
Janet Anderson Taylor
Janet Anderson Taylor
  • 9/1/2024
Betty J. Russell
Betty J. Russell
  • 8/31/2024
Evelyn Ann Shackleford
Evelyn Ann Shackleford
  • 8/31/2024