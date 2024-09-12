Latest Headlines

Walker Jones To Continue As Lookout Mountain, Tn., Mayor

  • Thursday, September 12, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The 2024 election results for the town of Lookout Mountain have been certified. The five commissioners are all returning for a second term of two years. At the September council meeting Walker Jones, Jim Bentley, Karen Leavengood, William Valadez and Joe Hailey were sworn in by Town Judge Stevie Persinger. Also sworn in were Lookout Mountain School Board members Karen Welborn, Julie Fisher and James Williams, as well as other town officials.

Walker Jones was chosen to continue his role as mayor, and Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police, was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem. William Valadez, commissioner of public works, was appointed to be treasurer, Karen Leavengood will continue as education commissioner and Jim Haley as commissioner of parks and playgrounds. Brooke Pippenger was sworn in as the town consultant and certified municipal finance officer and Jennifer Hopper as tax collector. Brian Smith was chosen unanimously to be town attorney.

Mayor Walker Jones said that with tax bills being sent in October, now is the lowest income time of the year but even so, the town is in good financial shape. The financial report given by Ms. Pippenger shows that building permits are going up, with $12,600 issued in August. The town received $12,000 from the parking meters around Point Park and the Incline station during the month, and in August, $6,000 was added to State Street Aid from the state tax on gas. Income of $6,700 came from the sale of a 30-year-old backhoe and auto decals are on sale for $15 apiece. Residents ae reminded to make sure that they have the latest decal, which is green. Income for the town will increase starting in October when property taxes begin to be paid.

The election season is here, said Chief Dale Taylor, and with it comes signs. He and Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police, stated the law in Lookout Mountain, Tn. relating to signs of all types. The maximum size for political signs is the same as for realtors, 30 x 36 inches. Signs that homeowners put in their yards must be at least 10 feet off the roadway, and not in the town’s right-of-way or on any town property or they will be removed by police. All advertising signs are prohibited unless for a town sanctioned event. Some political signs can be offensive, said the chief, but the political message cannot be regulated because it falls under the First Amendment.

Since the new school year started there has been a lot of activity around Lookout Mountain Elementary. LMS thanks Volkswagen for awarding the school the Volkswagen E-Lab grant that is STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) based and will provide resources to complement the curriculum. The school was also chosen from hundreds of applicants for a special planetarium visit by the Tennessee Stem Innovation Network. This is considered to be a top STEM program in the nation, said the commissioner. The school board will have a first meeting with principal Emily Haney, PTA President May Burke and Commissioner of Education Leavengood this week. For the first Lion’s Day, SRO Officer Brittani King went over road safety with the students, which included reviewing walker and biker safety.

The Lookout Mountain Police Department was thanked for their support during drop off and pick up times at the school. Weekly cross country meets have begun. Coupon book sales have also started and will continue through Sept. 20. They are $15 each and LMS keeps $10 of each book to help with technology needs. The LMS Carnival will be on Oct. 1 from 3-6 p.m. Commissioner Leavengood said that officials in the town and at the school are aware that two area schools will soon have their rivalry week leading to the football game between the schools on Oct. 4. Everyone who might “want to show some extra school spirit on LMS’s campus” is told that is not the place to do it. Commissioner Leavengood said it is both dangerous and a waste of resources to have to remove signage around the school. She added that extra cameras have been placed for identifying any culprits.

Commissioner of the Public Works Department William Valadez said that anyone with a dead tree in their yard is responsible for removing it to prevent injury to people or property. Brush pickup is constant, said the commissioner, and he said if a landscaping business is contracted to do yard work, yard debris cannot be put on the street because it is their responsibility to dispose of it, not the town’s. Filling potholes and other repairs that use asphalt will begin in a few weeks. The leaf trucks are ready to begin but leaf pickup will not start until after the LMS Carnival on Oct. 1. Commissioner Valadez has received some complaints about the public works department and misshapen trees after they finished working. He said that homeowners can do the work themselves to make sure it is to their liking.

Soccer is being played now and football will be coming next, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey. Repairs and improvements continue to be made at The Commons. And now, the Mountain Munchery is up and running in the new location inside the old press box, rather than from a trailer like last year. The snack bar is open now, at times, during practices.

The commissioners have been made aware that a large purchase is coming. A new backhoe is needed and it was not included in this year’s budget. “It is an absolute need," said Mayor Jones, to have on hand if the roads need to be cleared during a storm; they have to be kept open for emergencies. He suggested buying a long lasting, commercial / industrial backhoe. The machine needs to be large enough to do the job plus being maneuverable on the small curvy roads.

The Mountain Escape Spa has new owners, Justin and D’Anna Farrar. They came to the commission meeting to introduce themselves and their business, which will continue all the services offered for the past 30 years plus adding others. It is currently closed while the space is being remodeled inside and out. The grand re-opening will be near the beginning of October.

Matt and Patricia McLelland’s request for a variance was approved for building a new house at the corner of Sprayner Terrace and Oak Street. They have purchased two adjacent houses that will be torn down, and a new home built on the combined lots. The required set-backs will change from 35 feet to 25 feet. This will allow the house to be positioned so that parking on Sprayner will be eliminated. Neighbors have no issues with this, said Mr. McLelland. A second vote will be needed before the change is finalized.

Mayor Jones reported that the mountain was bustling with activity the Saturday that Massey’s Kitchen hosted a farmer’s market and at the same time, soccer matches were being played. Two more farmers markets will be held this year, he said.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m.

